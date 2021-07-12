Jamaica has become a consistent contender for the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup title of late, reaching the semifinals in each of the last three tournaments. The squad has yet to capture the crown, however, losing in the final in 2015 and 2017 before falling to the United States in the semis two years ago. Jamaica begins its quest for that elusive championship Monday as it takes on Suriname in the group-stage opener of the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup for both teams. The Jamaicans are coming off a 1-1 draw against Serbia in a friendly on June 7, while Suriname suffered a 4-0 loss against Canada the following day in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Kickoff from Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Fla. is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Jamaica is listed as the -286 favorite (risk ($286 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Jamaica vs. Suriname odds at William Hill Sportsbook, while Suriname is the +750 underdog. The over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any Suriname vs. Jamaica picks or Gold Cup 2021 predictions, you have to see what renowned soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated nearly $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season. He has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Now, Green has taken a close look at the Jamaica vs. Suriname odds and revealed his Gold Cup 2021 picks. You can head to SportsLine now to see those picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Suriname vs. Jamaica:

Jamaica vs. Suriname spread: Jamaica -1.5 (+115)

Jamaica vs. Suriname over-under: 2.5 goals

Jamaica vs. Suriname money line: Jamaica -286, Suriname +750, Draw +333

JAM: The Jamaicans have reached the quarterfinals or better in six of their last seven tournament appearances

SUR: The Surinamese have scored a total of one goal in their four all-time meetings with Jamaica

Why you should back Jamaica

The Jamaicans will boast one of the top players in the tournament in Leon Bailey, who had a solid 2020-21 season with Bayern Leverkusen of the German Bundesliga. The 23-year-old scored nine goals in 30 league matches with the club before recording five over eight contests in Europa League action. Bailey was a member of Jamaica's 2019 Gold Cup squad and notched an assist in the semifinal loss to the United States.

Another player to watch is Jamal Lowe, who was among the best players for Swansea City of the EFL last season. The 26-year-old finished second on the club in scoring with 14 goals, which put him in the top 10 of the league. Lowe debuted for Jamaica in a friendly against the USMNT on March 25 and made his presence felt, scoring his club's lone goal in a 4-1 defeat.

Why you should back Suriname

The Surinamese are searching for their first victory as they make just their third overall appearance in the competition and first since 1985. In nine contests, they produced a total of eight goals, but this squad has the potential to fare much better offensively. Before being shut out by Canada, Suriname recorded 15 goals over its previous three 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Nigel Hasselbaink was a major contributor in those contests, registering hat tricks in 6-0 triumphs over Aruba and Bermuda. Sheraldo Becker scored twice versus Bermuda and Shaquille Pinas added a pair of goals in the three victories - all clean sheets for Suriname. Meanwhile, Gleofilo Vlujtur is Suriname's most dangerous weapon, as he has netted 11 tallies in nine international matches -- including one in March during a 3-0 win over Cayman Islands in a World Cup qualifier.

How to make 2021 Gold Cup picks for Suriname vs. Jamaica

Green has taken a close look at the Jamaica vs. Suriname matchup from all angles and is going over on the goal total. He also has revealed his expert analysis and another strong best bet for this matchup. He's only sharing his Concacaf Gold Cup picks and predictions at SportsLine.

So who wins Jamaica vs. Suriname in Monday's Gold Cup 2021 matchup? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for this match, all from the soccer expert who has generated nearly $19,000 for $100 bettors over the past four seasons, and find out.