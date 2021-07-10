Mexico kicks off the defense of its Concacaf Gold Cup title on Saturday night when it faces Trinidad and Tobago in a 2021 Gold Cup group-stage opener at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Mexico beat the United States 1-0 in the final to win Concacaf's top competition in 2019. El Tri is the favorite to win the 2021 Gold Cup at +120, according to William Hill Sportsbook, followed by the USA at +138. Mexico is the world's 11th-ranked team and faces a Trinidad and Tobago squad that is No. 103 and needed eight rounds of penalties to beat French Guiana in a Tuesday qualifier to get here.

Kickoff is set for 10 p.m ET. Mexico is the -1600 favorite (risk $1,600 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Mexico vs. Trinidad and Tobago odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while Trinidad and Tobago is the +5000 underdog. The over-under for total goals scored is set at 3.5. Before making any Trinidad and Tobago vs. Mexico picks or Gold Cup 2021 predictions, you have to see what renowned soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

Now, Green has taken a close look at the Trinidad and Tobago vs Mexico odds and revealed his Gold Cup 2021 picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Mexico vs Trinidad and Tobago:

Mexico vs. Trinidad and Tobago: Mexico -2.5 (-130)

Mexico vs. Trinidad and Tobago over-under: 3.5 goals (under -150, over +120)

Mexico vs. Trinidad and Tobago 90-minute money line: Mexico -1600, Trinidad and Tobago +5000, Draw +700

MEX: Rogelio Funes Mori has 85 goals over the past six seasons in Liga MX

TNT: Kevin Molino has 20 goals in his 50 international matches



Why you should back Mexico

El Tri has won the competition a record 11 times, followed by the Americans with six, and has not lost to Trinidad and Tobago since 2005. It is 5-3-0 in the eight matchups since, and 10-4-1 in the last 15 against the Soca Warriors. Outside of a 3-2 loss to the USA in the Nations League final last month, Mexico has allowed two goals since the start of 2021. Its only other loss in the seven games (4-2-2) was a 1-0 setback to Wales. It has posted three straight clean sheets, while scoring seven goals, and the defense should have little trouble with Trinidad and Tobago.

Mexico is solid from front to back, and Edson Alvarez (Ajax), Hector Herrera (Atletico Madrid) and Erick Gutierrez (PSV Eindhoven) form a potent midfield. Mexico has quality up top to take advantage of, with Rogelio Funes Mori joining Hirving Lozano and Jesus Corona in a dangerous triumvirate. Funes Mori scored 15 goals with Monterrey in Liga MX last season and tallied in his international debut last week.

Why you should back Trinidad and Tobago

The Soca Warriors will be hard-pressed to win but have proven they can compete. They haven't beaten El Tri since 2005, but they have been held off the score sheet just three times in the eight matchups since. In the 2015 Gold Cup, Trinidad and Tobago won its group over Mexico, thanks in part to a 4-4 draw with the eventual champion. The Soca Warriors lost to Panama on penalties in the quarterfinals to miss out on a rematch in the semis.They also made the quarterfinals in 2013 but did not advance in 2017 after ending up in a group with the USA and Panama.

Former national-team midfielder Angus Eve has taken over as interim manager and has a strong rapport with the players. He will be emphasizing the David vs. Goliath aspect, and he has a lot of prideful veterans on his side. Columbus Crew midfielder Kevin Molino and Marcus Joseph can make a difference, and 24-year-old Reon Moore had two goals in a 6-1 win against Montserrat earlier this month. The scoring has been a group effort. Six different players had goals as the team went 2-2-0 while allowing one goal in World Cup qualifying, but it failed to advance.

How to make Mexico vs. Trinidad and Tobago or 2021 Gold Cup picks

