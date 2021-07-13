The 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup began on Saturday, July 10 as 16 nations battle to become the kings of the continent. With guest team Qatar also participating, it's the United States and Mexico that enter as the favorites to win the title. Things will look a bit different this time around. Thanks to the Concacaf Nations League tournament, which concluded in June, we will see a bunch of new faces for the U.S. and Mexico, as both national teams needed to provide rest to their top players ahead of the European season starting in August.

Let's take a look at the eight venues hosting games this summer:

Orlando, Florida: Exploria Stadium

Kansas City, Kansas: Children's Mercy Park

Houston, Texas: BBVA Stadium and NRG Stadium

Dallas, Texas: Cotton Bowl

Frisco, Texas: Toyota Stadium

Arlington, Texas: AT&T Stadium

Austin, Texas: Q2 Stadium

Glendale, Arizona: State Farm Stadium

Paradise, Nevada: Allegiant Stadium

Gold Cup standings and schedule

Here are the standings and the schedule. All matches will air on Fox Sports and TUDN's family of channels, and will be available to stream via fuboTV (Try for free).

Group A GP W D L GD PTS El Salvador 1 1 0 0 +2 3 Mexico 1 0 1 0 0 1 Trinidad and Tobago 1 0 1 0 0 1 Guatemala 1 0 0 1 -2 0

All times Eastern

Saturday, July 10

El Salvador 2, vs. Guatemala 0

Mexico 0, Trinidad and Tobago 0

Wednesday, July 14

Trinidad and Tobago vs. El Salvador, 7:30 p.m. (FS1)

Curacao vs. Mexico, 10 p.m. (FS1)

Sunday, July 18

Mexico vs. El Salvador, 10 p.m. (FS1)

Curacao vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 10 p.m. (FS2)

Group B GP W D L GD PTS Canada 1 1 0 0 +3 3 USA 1 1 0 0 +1 3 Haiti 1 0 0 1 -1 0 Martinique 1 0 0 1 -3 0

All times Eastern

Sunday, July 11

Canada 4, Martinique 1

USA 1, Haiti 0

Thursday, July 15

Haiti vs. Canada, 7:30 p.m. (FS1)

Martinique vs. USA, 10 p.m. (FS1)

Sunday, July 18

USA vs. Canada, 5 p.m. (Fox)

Martinique vs. Haiti, 5 p.m. (FS2)

Group C GP W D L GD PTS Costa Rica 1 1 0 0 +2 3 Jamaica 1 1 0 0 +2 3 Guadeloupe 1 0 0 1 -2 0 Suriname 1 0 0 1 -2 0

All times Eastern

Monday, July 12

Jamaica 2, Suriname 0

Costa Rica 3, Guadeloupe 1

Friday, July 16

Guadeloupe vs. Jamaica, 6:30 p.m. (FS1)

Suriname vs. Costa Rica, 9 p.m. (FS1)

Tuesday, July 20

Costa Rica vs. Jamaica, 7 p.m. (FS1)

Suriname vs. Guadeloupe, 7 p.m. (FS2)

Group D GP W D L GD PTS Grenada 0 0 0 0 0 0 Honduras 0 0 0 0 0 0 Panama 0 0 0 0 0 0 Qatar 0 0 0 0 0 0

All times Eastern

Tuesday, July 13

Qatar vs. Panama, 7 p.m. (FS1)

Honduras vs. Grenada, 9:30 p.m. (FS1)

Saturday, July 17

Grenada vs. Qatar, 7:30 p.m. (FS1)

Panama vs. Honduras, 10 p.m. (FS1)

Tuesday, July 20

Panama vs. Grenada, 9:30 p.m. (FS2)

Honduras vs. Qatar, 9:30 p.m. (FS1)

Quarterfinals

July 24

TBD vs. TBD, 7:20 p.m. (FS2)

TBD vs. TBD, 10 p.m. (FS1)

July 25

TBD vs. TBD, 6:55 p.m. (FS1)

TBD vs. TBD, 10 p.m. (FS1)

Semifinals

July 29

TBD vs. TBD, 7:30 p.m. (FS1)

TBD vs. TBD, 10 p.m. (FS1)

Final

TBD vs. TBD, 9 p.m. (FS1)