The 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup began on Saturday, July 10 as 16 nations battle to become the kings of the continent. With guest team Qatar also participating, it's the United States and Mexico that enter as the favorites to win the title. Things will look a bit different this time around. Thanks to the Concacaf Nations League tournament, which concluded in June, we will see a bunch of new faces for the U.S. and Mexico, as both national teams needed to provide rest to their top players ahead of the European season starting in August.
Let's take a look at the eight venues hosting games this summer:
- Orlando, Florida: Exploria Stadium
- Kansas City, Kansas: Children's Mercy Park
- Houston, Texas: BBVA Stadium and NRG Stadium
- Dallas, Texas: Cotton Bowl
- Frisco, Texas: Toyota Stadium
- Arlington, Texas: AT&T Stadium
- Austin, Texas: Q2 Stadium
- Glendale, Arizona: State Farm Stadium
- Paradise, Nevada: Allegiant Stadium
Craving even more coverage of the Gold Cup? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.
Gold Cup standings and schedule
Here are the standings and the schedule. All matches will air on Fox Sports and TUDN's family of channels, and will be available to stream via fuboTV (Try for free).
|Group A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
El Salvador
1
1
0
0
+2
3
Mexico
1
0
1
0
0
1
Trinidad and Tobago
1
0
1
0
0
1
Guatemala
1
0
0
1
-2
0
All times Eastern
Saturday, July 10
El Salvador 2, vs. Guatemala 0
Mexico 0, Trinidad and Tobago 0
Wednesday, July 14
Trinidad and Tobago vs. El Salvador, 7:30 p.m. (FS1)
Curacao vs. Mexico, 10 p.m. (FS1)
Sunday, July 18
Mexico vs. El Salvador, 10 p.m. (FS1)
Curacao vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 10 p.m. (FS2)
|Group B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
Canada
1
1
0
0
+3
3
USA
1
1
0
0
+1
3
Haiti
1
0
0
1
-1
0
Martinique
1
0
0
1
-3
0
All times Eastern
Sunday, July 11
Canada 4, Martinique 1
USA 1, Haiti 0
Thursday, July 15
Haiti vs. Canada, 7:30 p.m. (FS1)
Martinique vs. USA, 10 p.m. (FS1)
Sunday, July 18
USA vs. Canada, 5 p.m. (Fox)
Martinique vs. Haiti, 5 p.m. (FS2)
|Group C
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
Costa Rica
1
1
0
0
+2
3
Jamaica
1
1
0
0
+2
3
Guadeloupe
1
0
0
1
-2
0
Suriname
1
0
0
1
-2
0
All times Eastern
Monday, July 12
Jamaica 2, Suriname 0
Costa Rica 3, Guadeloupe 1
Friday, July 16
Guadeloupe vs. Jamaica, 6:30 p.m. (FS1)
Suriname vs. Costa Rica, 9 p.m. (FS1)
Tuesday, July 20
Costa Rica vs. Jamaica, 7 p.m. (FS1)
Suriname vs. Guadeloupe, 7 p.m. (FS2)
|Group D
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
Grenada
0
0
0
0
0
0
Honduras
0
0
0
0
0
0
Panama
0
0
0
0
0
0
Qatar
0
0
0
0
0
0
All times Eastern
Tuesday, July 13
Qatar vs. Panama, 7 p.m. (FS1)
Honduras vs. Grenada, 9:30 p.m. (FS1)
Saturday, July 17
Grenada vs. Qatar, 7:30 p.m. (FS1)
Panama vs. Honduras, 10 p.m. (FS1)
Tuesday, July 20
Panama vs. Grenada, 9:30 p.m. (FS2)
Honduras vs. Qatar, 9:30 p.m. (FS1)
Quarterfinals
July 24
TBD vs. TBD, 7:20 p.m. (FS2)
TBD vs. TBD, 10 p.m. (FS1)
July 25
TBD vs. TBD, 6:55 p.m. (FS1)
TBD vs. TBD, 10 p.m. (FS1)
Semifinals
July 29
TBD vs. TBD, 7:30 p.m. (FS1)
TBD vs. TBD, 10 p.m. (FS1)
Final
TBD vs. TBD, 9 p.m. (FS1)