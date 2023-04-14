Friday the groups will be set for the Concacaf Gold Cup as the United States men's national team looks to retain their title. Taking place at SoFi stadium, the participants in the draw qualified via their participation in the Nations League. 13 United States cities will take on hosting duties as Arlington, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Chicago, Glendale, Harrison, Houston, Inglewood, Paradice, San Diego, Santa Clara, St. Louis, and Toronto.

For another edition of the tournament, Qatar will also take place as an invited guest alongside the 15 Concacaf representatives. There hasn't been a team to win the Gold Cup in back to back years since Mexico in 2009 and 2011 but the United States can best El Tri again if they can pull off Triumph here.

The tournament will take place between June 16 - July 16 with the final being hosted at SoFi Stadium.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Viewing Information

Date : Friday, Apr. 14 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Friday, Apr. 14 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: FS2 | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Participants

Qualified for the group stage

League A group winners: Canada, Mexico, Panama, and the United States

Canada, Mexico, Panama, and the United States League A runners-up: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Jamaica

Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Jamaica League B group winners: Cuba, Guatemala, Haiti, and Nicaragua

Qualified for the preliminary round

League A third-place finishers: Curaçao, Grenada, Martinique, and Suriname

Curaçao, Grenada, Martinique, and Suriname League B second-place finishers: French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Guyana, and Trinidad and Tobago

French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Guyana, and Trinidad and Tobago League C group winners: Puerto Rico, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Sint Maarten

The Draw

It's a split draw with the prelims taking place between the six highest-raked teams in the preliminary seeding will face the six lowest ranked teams to determine who takes place in the group stage. Pot one teams will not face each other as they'll be drawn in sequential order like below:

Round One matchups (six highest-ranked teams):

Trinidad and Tobago, Martinique, Curaçao, French Guiana, Suriname, and Guyana

Pot 1 (Six lowest ranked teams):

Guadeloupe, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Grenada, Puerto Rico, and Sint Maarten.

Matchup 1: Trinidad and Tobago

Matchup 2: Martinique

Matchup 3: Curaçao

Matchup 4: French Guiana

Matchup 5: Suriname

Matchup 6: Guyana

The pairings for Round Two have been pre-determined, and will be as follows:

Matchup 7: Winner Matchup 1 vs Winner Matchup 6

Matchup 8: Winner Matchup 2 vs Winner Matchup 5

Matchup 9: Winner Matchup 3 vs Winner Matchup 4

The three winners from round two matchups will head into the group stage where they'll face the 12 highest ranked Concacaf teams. That draw will see groups built using a team from each pot so the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica aren't able to be drawn against each other but a group of the United States, Jamaica, Honduras, and Qatar is certainly possible.

Pot 1 (Four highest-ranked teams): Mexico, United States, Costa Rica, and Canada.

Pot 2 (Four next best-ranked teams): Panama, Haiti, Jamaica, and Guatemala.

Pot 3 (Four lowest-ranked teams): Honduras, El Salvador, Cuba, and Nicaragua

Pot 4: Qatar, Winner Prelims 7, Winner Prelims 8, and Winner Prelims 9

Similar to the matchups in the preliminary stage, the pot one teams have already been seeded into groups:

Group A: United States (current champions)

Group B: Mexico (highest-ranked team)

Group C: Costa Rica (next highest-ranked seeded team)

Group D: Canada (lowest-ranked seeded team)