Friday the groups will be set for the Concacaf Gold Cup as the United States men's national team looks to retain their title. Taking place at SoFi stadium, the participants in the draw qualified via their participation in the Nations League. 13 United States cities will take on hosting duties as Arlington, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Chicago, Glendale, Harrison, Houston, Inglewood, Paradice, San Diego, Santa Clara, St. Louis, and Toronto.
For another edition of the tournament, Qatar will also take place as an invited guest alongside the 15 Concacaf representatives. There hasn't been a team to win the Gold Cup in back to back years since Mexico in 2009 and 2011 but the United States can best El Tri again if they can pull off Triumph here.
The tournament will take place between June 16 - July 16 with the final being hosted at SoFi Stadium.
Viewing Information
- Date: Friday, Apr. 14 | Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California
- TV: FS2 | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Participants
Qualified for the group stage
- League A group winners: Canada, Mexico, Panama, and the United States
- League A runners-up: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Jamaica
- League B group winners: Cuba, Guatemala, Haiti, and Nicaragua
Qualified for the preliminary round
- League A third-place finishers: Curaçao, Grenada, Martinique, and Suriname
- League B second-place finishers: French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Guyana, and Trinidad and Tobago
- League C group winners: Puerto Rico, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Sint Maarten
The Draw
It's a split draw with the prelims taking place between the six highest-raked teams in the preliminary seeding will face the six lowest ranked teams to determine who takes place in the group stage. Pot one teams will not face each other as they'll be drawn in sequential order like below:
Round One matchups (six highest-ranked teams):
Trinidad and Tobago, Martinique, Curaçao, French Guiana, Suriname, and Guyana
Pot 1 (Six lowest ranked teams):
Guadeloupe, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Grenada, Puerto Rico, and Sint Maarten.
Matchup 1: Trinidad and Tobago
Matchup 2: Martinique
Matchup 3: Curaçao
Matchup 4: French Guiana
Matchup 5: Suriname
Matchup 6: Guyana
The pairings for Round Two have been pre-determined, and will be as follows:
Matchup 7: Winner Matchup 1 vs Winner Matchup 6
Matchup 8: Winner Matchup 2 vs Winner Matchup 5
Matchup 9: Winner Matchup 3 vs Winner Matchup 4
The three winners from round two matchups will head into the group stage where they'll face the 12 highest ranked Concacaf teams. That draw will see groups built using a team from each pot so the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica aren't able to be drawn against each other but a group of the United States, Jamaica, Honduras, and Qatar is certainly possible.
Pot 1 (Four highest-ranked teams): Mexico, United States, Costa Rica, and Canada.
Pot 2 (Four next best-ranked teams): Panama, Haiti, Jamaica, and Guatemala.
Pot 3 (Four lowest-ranked teams): Honduras, El Salvador, Cuba, and Nicaragua
Pot 4: Qatar, Winner Prelims 7, Winner Prelims 8, and Winner Prelims 9
Similar to the matchups in the preliminary stage, the pot one teams have already been seeded into groups:
Group A: United States (current champions)
Group B: Mexico (highest-ranked team)
Group C: Costa Rica (next highest-ranked seeded team)
Group D: Canada (lowest-ranked seeded team)