Saturday night, the Concacaf Gold Cup will kick off as reigning champions Mexico will face the Dominican Republic. El Tri will look to defend their Gold Cup title while also winning a third consecutive Concacaf tournament, but it won't be an easy road. The United States men's national team may be struggling under Mauricio Pochettino, but the Canadian national team are improving. The invited side, Saudi Arabia, will bring a tough test as well after their upset over Argentina in the 2022 World Cup group stage, and other nations like Costa Rica and Suriname will look to spring some upsets.

In the last competitive tournament for the United States, Canada, and Mexico before they band together to host the 2026 World Cup, that means that all three teams will be doing their best to win the tournament, although unlike El Tri and the Canucks, many of the USMNT stars won't be present at the tournament, with Christian Pulisic resting turning into quite the controversy. That could provide other nations with chances to make noise, while Pochettino is still working to figure out what his best starting XI is.

Let's take a look at how the tournament could shake out.

Biggest surprise: El Salvador

There are quite a few teams that have improved around Concacaf, but El Salvador are currently riding a four-match unbeaten run into Gold Cup play. They'll have a tough time getting past Canada to win the group, but there's no reason why the winner of the match between them and Honduras won't advance from their group. In past years, knocking off Honduras would've been a tougher test, but in a time when things are wide open, they can emerge from the fray.

Biggest disappointment: Costa Rica

The Ticos used to be comfortably the fourth-best team in Concacaf, and now that their golden generation has faded, they're looking to figure out where they stand. Costa Rica may get out of the group if they can get past Suriname, but this isn't a team that's built to make a deep run. In a sense of Concacaf purgatory, the Ticos look for a way to get past the best teams in the region while fending off sides that are quickly catching up to them.

Golden boot: Raul Jimenez, Mexico

Raul Jimenez's late career resurgence for Mexico has been something to watch. During the Concacaf Nations League finals, the Fulham man found the back of the net five times while grabbing an assist to push El Tri to glory. For years, Mexico had the same issue as the USMNT of needing a true nine to bring everything together, and Jimenez has taken the reins and run with them, despite the aftermath of his career-altering head injury.

Player of the tournament: Edson Alvarez, Mexico

While Jimenez is keeping Mexico's attack ticking, Edson Alvarez's role in the defense and midfield is also critical. Mexico's friendlies haven't been great, but it won't stop them from getting past the opposition in Concacaf with Alvarez leading the charge. It's rare for defensive midfielders to be the tournament's best player, but that shows his importance to the Mexican national team.

Winner: Mexico

It's time for a repeat as Mexico continue to show the region that they're back and prepared to take on anything in their path. This is a well-balanced team that knows what they do well. Even if they're not able to get Santiago Gimenez going in attack, there's plenty for Mexico to wear teams down in their path and emerge with a Gold Cup title.