Concacaf announced Thursday that Denver will host the inaugural Concacaf Nation League Final at Empower Field at Mile High, home of the Denver Broncos. The CNL Final, along with the semifinals and third-place match, are scheduled to take place June 3-6. All four matches are scheduled to take place during the first June FIFA match window.

The semifinals will be played on June 3, followed by the third-place match and final on June 6. The CNL Final was originally scheduled for June 2020 but was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Concacaf Nations League includes all 41 of our Member Associations, making it a true celebration of our football, our region and our unity as One Concacaf," Concacaf President and FIFA Vice President Victor Montagliani said in a statement.

The event will be another opportunity for Denver and Empower Field at Mile High to host a prolific soccer event, as the venue was a previous host for the three Gold Cup matches in 2013, 2017, and 2019. The tournament knockouts will kick off an active summer for Concacaf competition as the governing region celebrates its 60th anniversary year with the heavily anticipated 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup following later in July. The Concacaf Nation League semifinals will feature Honduras vs United States, and Mexico vs. Costa Rica. The matchups were finalized results from group stage play in 2019.

All Concacaf Nation League matches can be viewed on Paramount+, ViacomCBS' subscription streaming service. CBS Sports is now the how home to Concacaf national team properties, including Concacaf Qualifiers for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, the Concacaf Men's Nations League and the Concacaf Women's Nations League.

"We are excited to continue the expansion of CBS Sports' soccer portfolio across both the men's and women's game, and look forward to delivering competitive Concacaf national team action on Paramount+ and CBS Sports platforms," said Jeffrey Gerttula, Executive Vice President and General Manager, CBS Sports Digital.

"Paramount+ has truly become a year-round soccer destination, attracting a growing fanbase that's hungry to watch the U.S. Men's and Women's National Teams along with a variety of international soccer competitions."