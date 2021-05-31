The Concacaf Nations League resumes play in June at Denver's Empower Field at Mile High this June and you can catch all the action on Paramount+. The semifinals and final were initially scheduled at Arlington's AT&T Stadium in 2020 but was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Four teams from League A remain in contention for one of the top prizes in international soccer in the North American/Caribbean region. The United States (Group A winner), Mexico (Group B winner), Honduras (Group C winner) and Costa Rica (Group D winner) qualified to the semifinal round, set for Thursday, June 3. The winners will advance to the first-ever Concacaf Nations League final on Sunday, June 6. The losers will play in the third-place match the same day.

Below you'll find the remaining Nations League dates and start times. For more on the studio and matchday coverage, click here.

Semifinals

DATE MATCHUP TIME (ET) VENUE PLATFORM June 3 Honduras vs. United States 7:30 p.m. Empower Field at Mile High Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network June 3 Mexico vs. Costa Rica 10 p.m. Empower Field at Mile High Paramount+

Third-place match

DATE MATCHUP TIME (ET) VENUE PLATFORM June 6 Honduras/United States vs. Mexico/Costa Rica 6:30 p.m. Empower Field at Mile High Paramount+

Final