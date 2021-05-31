hirving-lozano-mexico-christian-pulisic-usa-keylor-navas-costa-rica-alberth-elis-honduras.png
The Concacaf Nations League resumes play in June at Denver's Empower Field at Mile High this June and you can catch all the action on Paramount+. The semifinals and final were initially scheduled at Arlington's AT&T Stadium in 2020 but was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Four teams from League A remain in contention for one of the top prizes in international soccer in the North American/Caribbean region. The United States (Group A winner), Mexico (Group B winner), Honduras (Group C winner) and Costa Rica (Group D winner) qualified to the semifinal round, set for Thursday, June 3. The winners will advance to the first-ever Concacaf Nations League final on Sunday, June 6. The losers will play in the third-place match the same day.

Below you'll find the remaining Nations League dates and start times. For more on the studio and matchday coverage, click here.

Semifinals

DATEMATCHUPTIME (ET)VENUEPLATFORM

June 3

Honduras vs. United States

7:30 p.m.

Empower Field at Mile High

Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network

June 3

Mexico vs. Costa Rica

10 p.m.

Empower Field at Mile High

Paramount+  

Third-place match

DATEMATCHUPTIME (ET)VENUEPLATFORM

June 6

Honduras/United States vs. Mexico/Costa Rica

6:30 p.m.

Empower Field at Mile High

Paramount+

Final

DATEMATCHUPTIME (ET)VENUEPLATFORM

June 6

Honduras/United States vs. Mexico/Costa Rica

9 p.m.

Empower Field at Mile High

Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network