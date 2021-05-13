The Concacaf Nations League resumes play in June at Denver's Empower Field at Mile High in June and you can catch all the action on Paramount+. The semifinals and final were initially scheduled at Arlington's AT&T Stadium in 2020 but was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Four teams from League A remain in contention for one of the top prizes in international soccer in the North American/Caribbean region. The United States (Group A winner), Mexico (Group B winner), Honduras (Group C winner) and Costa Rica (Group D winner) qualified to the semifinal round, set for Thursday, June 3. The winners will advance to the first-ever Concacaf Nations League final on Sunday, June 6. The losers will play in the third-place match the same day.

Below you'll find the remaining Nations League dates and start times.

Semifinals

DATE MATCHUP TIME (ET) VENUE PLATFORM June 3 Honduras vs. United States 7:30 p.m. Empower Field at Mile High Paramount+ June 3 Mexico vs. Costa Rica 10 p.m. Empower Field at Mile High Paramount+

Third-place match

DATE MATCHUP TIME (ET) VENUE PLATFORM June 6 Honduras/United States vs. Mexico/Costa Rica 6:30 p.m. Empower Field at Mile High Paramount+

Final