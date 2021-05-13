The Concacaf Nations League resumes play in June at Denver's Empower Field at Mile High in June and you can catch all the action on Paramount+. The semifinals and final were initially scheduled at Arlington's AT&T Stadium in 2020 but was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Four teams from League A remain in contention for one of the top prizes in international soccer in the North American/Caribbean region. The United States (Group A winner), Mexico (Group B winner), Honduras (Group C winner) and Costa Rica (Group D winner) qualified to the semifinal round, set for Thursday, June 3. The winners will advance to the first-ever Concacaf Nations League final on Sunday, June 6. The losers will play in the third-place match the same day.
Below you'll find the remaining Nations League dates and start times.
Semifinals
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|VENUE
|PLATFORM
June 3
Honduras vs. United States
7:30 p.m.
Empower Field at Mile High
Paramount+
June 3
Mexico vs. Costa Rica
10 p.m.
Empower Field at Mile High
Paramount+
Third-place match
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|VENUE
|PLATFORM
June 6
Honduras/United States vs. Mexico/Costa Rica
6:30 p.m.
Empower Field at Mile High
Paramount+
Final
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|VENUE
|PLATFORM
June 6
Honduras/United States vs. Mexico/Costa Rica
9 p.m.
Empower Field at Mile High
Paramount+