Nations League play has returned as teams look to get promoted into League A. New teams in League A El Salvador, Grenada, Jamaica and Surname will want to stay there but based on the groups they have been drawn into it could be easier said than done.

The opening portion of the group stage will be a time for the United States, Canada and Mexico to tune up for the World Cup while the teams that didn't qualify will have their first competitive matches since the qualifying cycle. It's a good time for testing out formations and new tactics.

Below are all the groups and schedules for upcoming matches. Every group stage matchup not involving the United States will be available to stream via Paramount+.

League A

Group A: Mexico, Jamaica, Suriname

Group B: Costa Rica, Panama, Martinique

Group C: Canada, Honduras, Curaçao

Group D: United States, El Salvador, Grenada

Thursday, June 2

Panama vs. Costa Rica, 7:30 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Friday, June 3

Curaçao vs. Honduras, 8 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Saturday, June 4

Suriname vs. Jamaica, 7 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

El Salvador vs. Granada, 10 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Sunday, June 5

Costa Rica vs. Martinique, 1 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Monday, June 6

Honduras vs. Curaçao, 10 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Tuesday, June 7

Grenada vs. El Salvador, 7 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Jamaica vs. Suriname, 9 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Thursday, June 9

Panama vs. Martinique, 8 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Canada vs. Curaçao, 10:30 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Friday, June 10

United States vs. Grenada, 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+, TUDN)

Saturday, June 11

Mexico vs. Suriname, 10 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Sunday, June 12

Martinique vs. Panama, 6 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Monday, June 13

Honduras vs. Canada, 10 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Tuesday, June 14

Jamaica vs. Mexico, 8 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

El Salvador vs. United States, 10 p.m. ET (FS1, Univision)

Thursday, March 23, 2023

Suriname vs. Mexico (Paramount+)

Friday, March 24, 2023

Grenada vs. United States, TBD

Saturday, March 25, 2023

Curaçao vs. Canada (Paramount+)

Martinique vs. Costa Rica (Paramount+)

Sunday, March 26, 2023

Mexico vs. Jamaica (Paramount+)

Monday, March 27

United States vs. El Salvador, TBD

League B

Group A: Cuba, Guadeloupe, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados

Group B: Haiti, Bermuda, Guyana, Montserrat

Group C: Trinidad and Tobago, Nicaragua, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Bahamas

Group D: Guatemala, French Guiana, Dominican Republic, Belize

League C

Group A: Bonaire, Turks and Caicos Islands, U.S. Virgin Islands, Sint Maarten

Group B: Saint Kitts and Nevis, Aruba, Saint Martin

Group C: Saint Lucia, Dominica, Anguilla

Group D: Puerto Rico, Cayman Islands, British Virgin Islands