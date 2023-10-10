The Concacaf Nations League returns to action Thursday, and for some of North America's most notable teams, a spot in the quarterfinals against regional heavyweights awaits.

Most of the confederation's squads have been split into three categories -- League A, League B and League C -- with the 12 sides in League A split into groups of two. The winners and runners-up in the two League A groups will advance to the quarterfinals, where they will match up with Concacaf top-ranked teams -- the U.S. men's national team, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica. The quarterfinals will take place in November. Teams in the quarterfinals will be in contention to qualify for next year's Copa America.

Trinidad and Tobago, Panama, Jamaica and Cuba currently are in position to advance to the quarterfinals, but with tight margins across both League A groups, this month's matches will be crucial in determining who makes it to the next stage.

As for League B and League C sides, they have also been separated into groups in order to decide who earns promotion to the next league up. League B consists of four groups of four, with the group winners earning promotion to League A for the next Nations League competition. The same is true for the winners of the three groups of three in League C, plus the best second-place team.

Additionally, the bottom two teams in League A's two groups and the worst side in League B's four groups will be relegated to the league below for the next edition of the Nations League.

Take a look at October's schedule and results below, and catch all the action on Paramount+.

All times Eastern

League A standings

Group A

Trinidad and Tobago, 6 points Panama, 4 points Guatemala, 4 points Martinique, 3 points Curacao, 0 points El Salvador, 0 points

Group B

Jamaica, 4 points Cuba, 4 points Honduras, 3 points Haiti, 2 points Suriname, 1 point Grenada, 1 point

League A schedule

Thursday, Oct. 12

Suriname vs. Haiti, 6 p.m. (Paramount+)

Grenada vs. Jamaica, 7 p.m. (Paramount+)

Cuba vs. Honduras, 9 p.m. (Paramount+)

Friday, Oct. 13

Curacao vs. Panama, 5 p.m. (Paramount+)

Martinique vs. El Salvador, 7 p.m. (Paramount+)

Trinidad and Tobago vs. Guatemala, 9 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, Oct. 15

Haiti vs. Jamaica, 8 p.m. (Paramount+)

Honduras vs. Cuba, 8 p.m. (Paramount+)

Suriname vs. Grenada, 8 p.m. (Paramount+)

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Panama vs. Guatemala, 9 p.m. (Paramount+)

El Salvador vs. Martinique, 9 p.m. (Paramount+)

Curacao vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 9 p.m. (Paramount+)

League B standings

Group A

Saint Lucia, 6 points Guadeloupe, 6 points Saint Kitts and Nevis, 0 points Sint Maarten, 0 points

Group B

Nicaragua, 6 points Dominican Republic, 3 points Montserrat, 3 points Barbados, 0 points

Group C

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, 6 points Belize, 3 points Bermuda, 1 point French Guiana, 1 point

Group D

Puerto Rico, 6 points Guyana, 6 points Bahamas, 0 points Antigua and Barbuda, 0 points

League B schedule

Thursday, Oct. 12

Sint Maarten vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Saint Lucia vs. Guadeloupe, 8 p.m. (Paramount+)

Friday, Oct. 13

Montserrat vs. Nicaragua, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines vs. French Guiana, 3:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Barbados vs. Dominican Republic, 8 p.m. (Paramount+)

Belize vs. Bermuda, 10 p.m. (Paramount+)

Saturday, Oct. 14

Puerto Rico vs. Guyana, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Bahamas vs. Antigua and Barbuda, 6 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, Oct. 15

Guadeloupe vs. Saint Lucia, 3:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Saint Kitts and Nevis vs. Sint Maarten, 7 p.m. (Paramount+)

Monday, Oct. 16

French Guiana vs. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, 7 p.m. (Paramount+)

Dominican Republic vs. Barbados, 8 p.m. (Paramount+)

Nicaragua vs. Montserrat, 10 p.m. (Paramount+)

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Antigua and Barbuda vs. Barbados, 3:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Guyana vs. Puerto Rico, 4 p.m. (Paramount+)

Bermuda vs. Belize, 6:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

League C standings

Group A

Saint Martin, 6 points Bonaire, 0 points Anguilla, 0 points

Group B

Aruba, 3 points U.S. Virgin Islands, 1 point Cayman Islands, 1 point

Group C

Dominica, 3 points British Virgin Islands, 3 points Turks and Caicos Islands, 0 points

League C schedule

Thursday, Oct. 12

Dominica vs. British Virgin Islands, 5 p.m. (Paramount+)

Bonaire vs. Anguilla, 7 p.m. (Paramount+)

Saturday, Oct. 14

Aruba vs. U.S. Virgin Islands, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Monday, Oct. 16

Saint Martin vs. Anguilla, 4 p.m. (Paramount+)

Turks and Caicos Islands vs. British Virgin Islands, 4 p.m. (Paramount+)

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Cayman Islands vs. U.S. Virgin Islands, 4:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Quarterfinals

The matchups will take place between League A teams, included the four top-ranked teams who were able to skip the group stage. The final ranking using the most recent FIFA world rankings for the seeded teams, and the Concacaf ranking index for the unseeded teams. The quartet that advanced straight to the quarterfinals -- the USMNT, Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica -- will be seeded.

Thursday, Nov. 16 or Friday, Nov. 17

First leg: Top ranked seeded team vs. Lowest ranked group stage winner

First leg: Second-ranked seeded teams vs. Third-highest ranked group stage winner

First leg: Third-highest ranked team vs. Second-highest ranked group stage winner

First leg: Lowest ranked seeded team vs. Top ranked group stage winner

Monday, Nov. 20 or Tuesday, Nov. 21

Second leg: Top ranked seeded team vs. Lowest ranked group stage winner

Second leg: Second-ranked seeded teams vs. Third-highest ranked group stage winner

Second leg: Third-highest ranked team vs. Second-highest ranked group stage winner

Second leg: Lowest ranked seeded team vs. Top ranked group stage winner

Seminfals, third-place match, final



The final rounds of the Nations League will take place in March 2024 at a yet-to-be announced location. The winners of the quarterfinals will be sorted into semifinal matchups, with the victors of those games advancing to the final. The losers of the semifinals will play in the third-place matchup.