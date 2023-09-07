The 2023-24 edition of the Concacaf Champions League kicks off Thursday as a handful of North American teams begin their quest for continental glory. Most of the confederation's teams will begin their Nations League journeys this month, all sorted into three groups. League A and League B will feature 16 teams each, while League C will have nine teams. League A features the top-ranked sides in Concacaf , including the U.S. men's national team, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica. That quartet will enter the competition at the quarterfinal stage in November, while the remaining teams were split into two groups and will face off against each other for the remaining quarterfinal berths. The last two teams in both groups will be relegated to League B for the 2024-25 Nations League.

League B teams are sorted into four groups of four, in which the group winners will win promotion to League A for the 2024-25 campaign. The last-place nation in each group will be relegated to League C for the subsequent edition of the competition.

League C squads are organized in three groups of three. The winner of each group will advance to League B next time around, as will the best second-place team out of all three groups.

Here's a schedule of play for the first batch of Nations League matches, which you can also find on Paramount+.

League A

Group A: Panama, Guatemala, El Salvador, Martinique, Curacao, Trinidad and Tobago

Group B: Haiti, Jamaica, Honduras, Cuba, Suriname, Grenada

Thursday, Sept. 7

Trinidad and Tobago vs. Curacao, 6 p.m. (Paramount+)

Panama vs. Martinique, 8:06 p.m. (Paramount+)

Guatemala vs. El Salvador, 10:10 p.m. (Paramount+)

Friday, Sept. 8

Haiti vs. Cuba, 4 p.m. (Paramount+)

Jamaica vs. Honduras, 9 p.m. (Paramount+)

Grenada vs. Suriname, 7 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, Sept. 10

Martinique vs. Curacao, 4 p.m. (Paramount+)

Guatemala vs. Panama, 8 p.m. (Paramount+)

El Salvador vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 10 p.m. (Paramount+)

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Cuba vs. Suriname, 4 p.m. (Paramount+)

Jamaica vs. Haiti, 8 p.m. (Paramount+)

Honduras vs. Grenada, 10 p.m. (Paramount+)

League B

Group A: Guadeloupe, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Sint Maarten

Group B: Nicaragua, Dominican Republic, Montserrat, Barbados

Group C: French Guiana, Bermuda, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Belize

Group D: Guyana, Antigua and Barbuda, Puerto Rico, Bahamas

Thursday, Sept. 7

Sint Maarten vs. Saint Lucia, 6 p.m. (Paramount+)

Saint Kitts and Nevis vs. Guadeloupe, 7 p.m. (Paramount+)

Friday, Sept. 8

Belize vs. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, 5 p.m. (Paramount+)

Dominican Republic vs. Nicaragua, 7 p.m. (Paramount+)

Barbados vs. Montserrat, 7 p.m. (Paramount+)

Bermuda vs. French Guiana, 7:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Saturday, Sept. 9

Antigua and Barburda vs. Guyana, 3:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Bahamas vs. Puerto Rico, 6 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, Sept. 10

Guadeloupe vs. Sint Maarten, 3:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Saint Lucia vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis, 7 p.m. (Paramount+)

Monday, Sept. 11

Montserrat vs. Dominican Republic, 7 p.m. (Paramount+)

Nicaragua vs. Barbados, 10 p.m. (Paramount+)

Tuesday, Sept. 12

French Guiana vs. Belize, 3:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines vs. Bermuda, 3:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Guyana vs. Bahamas, 6 p.m. (Paramount+)

Puerto Rico vs. Antigua and Barbuda, 7 p.m. (Paramount+)

League C

Group A: Bonaire, Saint Martin, Anguilla

Group B: Aruba, Cayman Islands, U.S. Virgin Islands

Group C: Dominica, Turks and Caicos Islands, British Virgin Islands

Thursday, Sept. 7

Anguilla vs. Saint Martin, 4 p.m. (Paramount+)

U.S. Virgin Islands vs. Cayman Islands, 7 p.m. (Paramount+)

Saturday, Sept. 9

British Virgin Islands vs. Turks and Caicos Islands, 3:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Monday, Sept. 11

Saint Martin vs. Bonaire, 3:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Cayman Islands vs. Aruba, 4:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Turks and Caicos Islands vs. Dominica, 4 p.m. (Paramount+)

Quarterfinals

The matchups will take place between League A teams, included the four top-ranked teams who were able to skip the group stage. The final ranking using the most recent FIFA world rankings for the seeded teams, and the Concacaf ranking index for the unseeded teams. The quartet that advanced straight to the quarterfinals -- the USMNT, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica -- will be seeded.

Thursday, Nov. 16 or Friday, Nov. 17

First leg: Top ranked seeded team vs. Lowest ranked group stage winner

First leg: Second-ranked seeded teams vs. Third-highest ranked group stage winner

First leg: Third-highest ranked team vs. Second-highest ranked group stage winner

First leg: Lowest ranked seeded team vs. Top ranked group stage winner

Monday, Nov. 20 or Tuesday, Nov. 21

Second leg: Top ranked seeded team vs. Lowest ranked group stage winner

Second leg: Second-ranked seeded teams vs. Third-highest ranked group stage winner

Second leg: Third-highest ranked team vs. Second-highest ranked group stage winner

Second leg: Lowest ranked seeded team vs. Top ranked group stage winner

Semifinals, third-place match, final

The final rounds of the Nations League will take place in March 2024 at a yet-to-be announced location. The winners of the quarterfinals will be sorted into semifinal matchups, with the victors of those games advancing to the final. The losers of the semifinals will play in the third-place matchup.