The Concacaf Nations League finals are here as the United States men's national team look for more silverware. The red, white and blue will face Canada in the final on Sunday, June 18 after destroying Mexico 3-0 in a heated semifinal match. You can catch all the action on Paramount+ plus added coverage and analysis on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

The matches will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Concacaf TV and streaming coverage schedule

All times eastern



Sunday, June 18

CBS Sports Pre-Match Show: 5:30 p.m., Paramount+/CBS Sports Golazo Network

Third-place match, Panama vs. Mexico: 6 p.m. Paramount+/CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports studio coverage: 8 p.m., Paramount+/CBS Sports Golazo Network

Concacaf Nations League final, USMNT vs. Canada: 8:30 p.m., Paramount+

CBS Sports Post-Match Show: 11 p.m., Paramount+/CBS Sports Golazo Network

Who has the most Concacaf Nations League titles?

It's the United States with one. This is a fairly new tournament, having seen its first edition conclude in 2021 with the dramatic final between the USA and Mexico, ending 3-2 in extra time. That was the match where the U.S. conceded two minutes in, got a late equalizer from Weston McKennie on a headed corner kick before Christian Pulisic's penalty winner in the 114th minute in extra time.

