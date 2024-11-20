The stage is set for the Concacaf Nations League semifinals. Kicking off in March of 2025, the semis will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., featuring Canada, Panama, the United States, and Mexico. Canada and the United States had pretty straightforward paths coasting past Suriname and Jamaica, respectively, while Panama survived against Costa Rica and Mexico overcame a two-goal deficit to defeat Honduras.

It sets up the United States and Canada being on opposite sides of the bracket as Mauricio Pochettino will get a rematch of his first match in charge of the USMNT facing Panama while Jesse Marsch's Canada will face Mexico. For the USMNT, after being drawn in the same group as Panama in Copa America and then facing them in a friendly, they're quickly becoming familiar with Los Canaleros, but with the match taking place almost five months into Pochettino's tenure in charge of the USMNT, this will be a very different team.

It could set up a thrilling USMNT vs. Mexico or Canada final although nothing should be taken for granted. The USMNT have won all three editions of this tournament so far and they'll be going for a fourth consecutive title in 2025 in California.

Making the most of these matches is critical because competitive matches with stakes are hard to come by without going through traditional World Cup qualification. A lot of things can be simulated in training and friendlies but there's nothing like the pressure of a trophy on the line to see who is ready to take the next step.

Bracket

Concacaf Nations League schedule

All times Eastern

Semifinals

Thursday, March 20

USA vs Panama, 7:00 pm

Canada vs Mexico, 10:30 pm

Third-place game and final

Sunday, March 23

Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2, 6:00 pm

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2, 9:30 pm