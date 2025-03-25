For the first time in Concacaf Nations League history, there's a new champion in Mexico. Behind strong form from Raul Jimenez, El Tri were able to win the tournament and their fortunes are beginning to change under Javier Aguirre. Alongside Mexico, Canada and Panama are experiencing rises under their own under Jesse Marsch and Thomas Christiansen while the United States triy to find their footing under Mauricio Pochettino.

After years when it seemed like the USMNT would be the team heading to the top of the Concacaf team rankings, now having lost three of their last five non-January camp matches, that's no longer the case. Mexico have now won four of their last five matches in all competitions and Canada have shown that they can play with anyone under Marsch. Even outside of the top four teams in Concacaf, teams have been making moves to improve its dual national improvement, coaching changes and tactics.

But how do the top sides in Concacaf shake out after Nations League play? Let's take a look at the top five.

Concacaf Power Rankings

Rank Team Analysis 1 Mexico It's a return to the top for El Tri. From getting to see different players in the squad during his time in charge to also showing that Raul Jimenez and Santiago Gimenez can play together, Aguirre is currently succeeding where many have failed. Even in net, Mexico now have a new number one in Club America man Luis Malagon. With an organized setup around a strong defensive midfielder in Edson Alvarez, they've now figured out a winning formula. Now it's about keeping that momentum going. 2 Canada Bringing in new dual nationals in Daniel Jebbison and Promise David, Marsch is adding to Canada's depth while getting more reps in to defeat the teams in their path. In Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David, the Canucks have the ability to match star power with teams around the region but with more players moving to top five leagues around the world and a top manager, the ceiling of Canada's national team is rising by the day. 3 United States There's still hope for the USMNT considering injuries keeping players like Folarin Balogun, Antonee Robinson and Sergino Dest out of this international break, but there's nothing that can undo this setback outside of winning games as soon as possible. Some good things did emerge during the break like Diego Luna's potential, but with poor showings from the USMNT stars, it was also an important reality check that they must rebound from. 4 Panama Proving that they can hang with the best teams in the region, Panama have taken plenty of steps forward even in a close-fought loss to Mexico in the Nations League final. This team is becoming more than just Adalberto Carrasquilla and some guys under Christiansen's strong leadership. They may not come out and control a game on the front foot, but if a team can't break down Panama's team defense, they'll create enough chances to potentially win. 5 Jamaica Now led by Steve McClaren, the Reggae Boyz have had up-and-down fortunes looking to find their stride in Concacaf, but with strong dual national recruitment from players with Premier League experience, it will increase their ceiling if they're able to put everything together. It has been easier said than done but a talented attack clicking at the right time can create waves, especially in an expanded World Cup like 2026.

Just missed: Costa Rica and Honduras