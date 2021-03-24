Qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is upon us as Concacaf will begin its path to Qatar in March with the first round of action. By June we'll find out which three teams will join the big boys (United States, Mexico among others) in the third and final round of qualifying. Paramount+ is home to up to 79 games (including away games for the USMNT) on its platform.

Below you'll find the complete schedule and World Cup qualifying format for Concacaf.

First round (March and June 2021)

Group A: El Salvador, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Montserrat, U.S. Virgin Islands

El Salvador, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Montserrat, U.S. Virgin Islands Group B: Canada, Suriname, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Aruba

Canada, Suriname, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Aruba Group C: Curacao, Guatemala, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Cuba, British Virgin Islands

Curacao, Guatemala, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Cuba, British Virgin Islands Group D: Panama, Dominican Republic, Barbados, Dominica, Anguilla

Panama, Dominican Republic, Barbados, Dominica, Anguilla Group E: Haiti, Nicaragua, Belize, Turks and Caicos Islands

Haiti, Nicaragua, Belize, Turks and Caicos Islands Group F: Trinidad and Tobago, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Guyana, Puerto Rico, Bahamas

Schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Wednesday, March 24



Saint Kitts and Nevis vs. Puerto Rico, 4 p.m.

Antigua and Barbuda vs. Montserrat, 6 p.m.

Suriname vs. Cayman Islands, 6 p.m.

Dominican Republic vs. Dominica, 7 p.m. (Paramount+)

Guatemala vs. Cuba, 8 p.m. (Paramount+)

Thursday, March 25



Haiti vs. Belize, 5 p.m. (Paramount+)

Curaçao vs. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, 6 p.m. (Paramount+)

Trinidad and Tobago vs. Guyana, 7 p.m. (Paramount+)

Canada vs. Bermuda, 8 p.m. (Paramount+)

Panama vs. Barbados, 8 p.m. (Paramount+)

El Salvador vs. Grenada, 10:25 p.m. (Paramount+)

Saturday, March 27



Turks and Caicos Islands vs. Nicaragua, 4:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

British Virgin Islands vs. Guatemala. 6 p.m. (Paramount+)

Anguilla vs. Dominican Republic, 6 p.m. (Paramount+)

U.S. Virgin Islands vs. Antigua and Barbuda, 7 p.m.

Bahamas vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis, 7 p.m.

Aruba vs. Suriname, 8 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, March 28



Cayman Islands vs. Canada, 4 p.m. (Paramount+)

Dominica vs. Panama, 4 p.m. (Paramount+)

Cuba vs. Curaçao, 5 p.m.

Puerto Rico vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 5 p.m. (Paramount+)

Montserrat vs. El Salvador, 6 p.m. (Paramount+)

Tuesday, March 30



Guyana vs. Bahamas, 3 p.m.

Belize vs. Turks and Caicos Islands, 5 p.m.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines vs. British Virgin Islands, 6 p.m.

Grenada vs. U.S. Virgin Islands, 7 p.m.

Barbados vs. Anguilla, 7:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Bermuda vs. Aruba, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 2



Montserrat vs. U.S. Virgin Islands

Cayman Islands vs. Aruba

Cuba vs. British Virgin Islands

Dominica vs. Anguilla

Puerto Rico vs. Bahamas

Friday, June 4



Antigua and Barbuda vs. Grenada

Suriname vs. Bermuda

Guatemala vs. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (Paramount+)

Dominican Republic vs. Barbados

Nicaragua vs. Belize

Saint Kitts and Nevis vs. Guyana

Saturday, June 5



U.S. Virgin Islands vs. El Salvador (Paramount+)

Aruba vs. Canada (Paramount+)

British Virgin Islands vs. Curaçao

Anguilla vs. Panama (Paramount+)

Turks and Caicos Islands vs. Haiti (Paramount+)

Bahamas vs. Trinidad and Tobago (Paramount+)

Tuesday, June 8



El Salvador vs. Antigua and Barbuda (Paramount+)

Canada vs. Suriname (Paramount+)

Curaçao vs. Guatemala (Paramount+)

Panama vs. Dominican Republic (Paramount+)

Haiti vs. Nicaragua (Paramount+)

Trinidad and Tobago vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis (Paramount+)

Second round (June 2021)

All six group winners from the first round will advance to second round to play a home-and-away tie over two legs. The three winners will move on to the third and final octagonal round.

Schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Saturday, June 12



Leg 1: Group F winner vs. Group A winner (Paramount+)

Group F winner vs. Group A winner (Paramount+) Leg 1: Group E winner vs. Group B winner (Paramount+)

Group E winner vs. Group B winner (Paramount+) Leg 1: Group D winner vs. Group C winner (Paramount+)

Tuesday, June 15



Leg 2: Group A winner vs. Group F winner (Paramount+)

Group A winner vs. Group F winner (Paramount+) Leg 2: Group B winner vs. Group E winner (Paramount+)

Group B winner vs. Group E winner (Paramount+) Leg 2: Group C winner vs. Group D winner (Paramount+)

Final round (Sept. 2021-March 2022)

The top five teams based on FIFA rankings automatically begin their World Cup qualifying campaign in the third and final octagonal round: Mexico (11), United States (22), Costa Rica (46), Jamaica (48) and Honduras (62). Joining them will be Group A winner vs. Group F winner, Group B winner vs. Group E winner and Group C winner vs. Group D winner.

The third round of the Concacaf qualifiers will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 1 or Thursday, Sept. 2 and end on March 29 or March 30, 2021. Each team will get one home games and one away game against all seven opponents. After the 14 matchdays, the top three teams in the standings will punch their tickets to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The fourth-placed team will advanced to the intercontinental playoff where it will either be paired against a team from AFC (fourth round playoff winner), CONMEBOL (fifth place) or OFC (second round winner).

The road to Qatar for the United States will begin away from home against Winner of A vs. F on Paramount+, which could lead to a rematch between the United States and Trinidad and Tobago.

Standings

TEAM GP W D L GD PTS Winner of B vs. E 0 0 0 0 0 0 Honduras 0 0 0 0 0 0 Winner of A vs. F 0 0 0 0 0 0 United States 0 0 0 0 0 0 Winner of C vs. D 0 0 0 0 0 0 Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jamaica 0 0 0 0 0 0

Schedule

Paramount+ will carry six away matches for both the United States and Mexico men's national teams as well as the media rights to all other matches played in the region. Dates and start times have yet to be announced.

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Sept. 1-2 (Matchday 1)



Winner of B vs. E vs. Honduras

Winner of A vs. F vs. United States

Winner of C vs. D vs. Costa Rica

Mexico vs. Jamaica

Sept. 4-5 (Matchday 2)

United States vs. Winner of B vs. E

Winner of A vs. F vs. Honduras

Costa Rica vs. Mexico

Jamaica vs. Winner of C vs. D

Sept. 7-8 (Matchday 3)

Winner of B vs. E vs. Winner of A vs. F

Honduras vs. United States

Winner of C vs. D vs. Mexico

Costa Rica vs. Jamaica

Oct. 6-7 (Matchday 4)



Mexico vs. Winner of B vs. E

Honduras vs. Costa Rica

Winner of A vs. F vs. Winner of C vs. D

United States vs. Jamaica

Oct. 9-10 (Matchday 5)



Jamaica vs. Winner of B vs. E

Mexico vs. Honduras

Costa Rica vs. Winner of A vs. F

Winner of C vs. D vs. United States

Oct. 12-13 (Matchday 6)



Winner of B vs. E vs. Winner of C vs. D

Honduras vs. Jamaica

Winner of A vs. F vs. Mexico

United States vs. Costa Rica

Nov. 11-13 (Matchday 7)



Winner of B vs. E vs. Costa Rica

Honduras vs. Winner of C vs. D

Winner of A vs. F vs. Jamaica

United States vs. Mexico

Nov. 14-16 (Matchday 8)



Winner of B vs. E vs. Mexico

Costa Rica vs. Honduras

Winner of C vs. D vs. Winner of A vs. F

Jamaica vs. United States

Jan. 26-27 (Matchday 9)



Honduras vs. Winner of B vs. E

United States vs. Winner of A vs. F

Costa Rica vs. Winner of C vs. D

Jamaica vs. Mexico

Jan. 29-30 (Matchday 10)



Winner of B vs. E vs. United States

Honduras vs. Winner of A vs. F

Mexico vs. Costa Rica

Winner of C vs. D vs. Jamaica

Feb. 1-2 (Matchday 11)



Winner of A vs. F vs. Winner of B vs. E

United States vs. Honduras

Mexico vs. Winner of C vs. D

Jamaica vs. Costa Rica

March 23-24 (Matchday 12)



Costa Rica vs. Winner of B vs. E

Winner of C vs. D vs. Honduras

Jamaica vs. Winner of A vs. F

Mexico vs. United States

March 26-27 (Matchday 13)



Winner of B vs. E vs. Jamaica

Honduras vs. Mexico

Winner of A vs. F vs. Costa Rica

United States vs. Winner of C vs. D

March 29-30 (Matchday 14)