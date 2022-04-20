Two groups for this summer's Concacaf W Championship have been set as the eight countries squaring off for a spot at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will kick off the Concacaf W Championship on July 4. Fans can watch the matches on Paramount+.

Six teams battled it out during Concacaf W Qualifiers in February and April for the right to join the United States and Canada this summer. The Concacaf W Championship will be held in Monterrey, Mexico and will determine four qualifying spots for the 2023 FIFA World Cup and the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Here are the results Tuesday's draw in Miami:

Group A

United States



Mexico



Jamaica



Haiti



Group B

Canada



Costa Rica



Panama



Trinidad and Tobago



Group of death?

Concacaf W has evolved and expanded competition throughout the Concacaf regions. The top two teams of each group will qualify for the World Cup. The third-placed teams from the two groups will advance to the inter-confederation playoffs, as there is a possibility that six Concacaf nations could be featured in the women's World Cup for the first time.

Despite there only being two groups, Group A stands out as the USWNT is the world's top-ranked team and the 2019 World Cup champions. The U.S. will face tournament hosts Mexico, who dominated the qualifiers en route to the W Championship draw. Rounding out Group A is Jamaica, who qualified for their first World Cup in 2019, and Haiti, who scored 44 goals during their qualifying rounds.

Look ahead

Additional details around CBS Sports' coverage of the Concacaf W Championship beginning in July will be announced at a later date.