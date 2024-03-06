The 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup is into the final stretch with the final four teams set to compete in semifinals. Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and the United States will all compete for a shot at the Gold Cup final on Wednesday. Fans can watch all the Gold Cup action across CBS Sports platforms including Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.
The tournament is the first-ever iteration of a flagship senior women's competition for the region. There are eight Concacaf teams and four invited CONMEBOL nations participating in the tournament. The CONMEBOL guests are the top four Copa America Femenina teams, including 2022 title holders Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, and Paraguay.
The United States and Canada received direct byes to the Gold Cup after qualifying for the Olympics while other Concacaf squads claimed their spot during road to Gold Cup qualifiers. Six teams -- Dominican Republic, Haiti, Guyana, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Puerto Rico -- competed in preliminary matches to determine the final three teams. After group play and quarterfinals, eight teams have now been eliminated from contention.
With just four teams remaining, which side is best positioned to take the title? Let's take a look at where the national teams landed on our power rankings:
2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup Power Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Analysis
1.
USA
–
Had a massive response against Colombia after getting rocked by Mexico in a historic loss in the group stage. Less-capped players have been rising to the occasion all while the coaching staff continues to make player rotations. Now can they win it all together?
2.
Canada
+1
The only Concacaf side that is on a four-game win streak, the Canadians have reached the semifinals while rolling out new tactics of their own. Still, they faced a tough, extra-time, outing against Costa Rica for a narrow quarterfinals victory after comfortably defeating them earlier in the group stage.
3.
Brazil
+1
The only Conmebol squad that has survived the tournament thus far and they're getting more lethal as they advance into knockouts. Multiple players have made it onto the scoresheet and that makes them a dangerous side to go up against right now.
4.
Mexico
+1
Tri Femenil have gotten stronger as the competition continues. They already achieved history with a massive win against the United States during group play. They'll have another chance to keep chasing history against a Brazilian program they have struggled against.
5.
Colombia
-3
The Colombians were eliminated in the quarterfinals after a disappointing showing against the United States. They were rattled early in the game and were never able to get into the match despite efforts from Catalina Usme and Linda Caicedo.
6.
Paraguay
-1
Made things exciting and dramatic during their quarterfinal against Mexico with good subs off the bench, but it just wasn't enough as the South Americans exit the tournament.
7.
Costa Rica
-1
Advanced to quarterfinals on a historic random draw due to even tie breakers with Puerto Rico and saved their best for last against Canada. It was too little too late and they are now eliminated.
8.
Argentina
-1
Never really capitalized on the opportunities in front of them during the tournament. They leave the competition with more questions about the direction of the program.
9.
Puerto Rico
–
Had their Gold Cup campaign cut heartbreakingly short on a tie-breaking lottery-style draw. They exit the tournament with multiple players leaving their mark, especially goalkeeper Sydney Martinez.
10.
Dominican Republic
–
They executed their game plan but ran out of gas expending so much energy on defensive coverage and couldn't get out of the group stage.
11.
El Salvador
–
They played with energy and confidence from their preliminary match to their final group game. Brenda Ceren, Samantha Fisher, and Danielle Fuentes left their mark on the scoresheet and the program.
12.
Panama
–
Looked to crack under pressure and didn't have many answers during the group stage. It starts at the top, and Marta Cox made her exit from the Gold Cup pleading for better from the federation.
13.
Haiti
–
Got eliminated during their prelim match against Puerto Rico. Couldn't find the back of the net and missing some of their best players didn't help them.
14.
Guyana
–
Were unable to get past the Dominican Republic during their preliminary match and were eliminated from contention early.
15.
Guatemala
–
Set off the W Gold Cup with a red card and ultimately looked like a group that wasn't prepared. That falls on the coaching staff and federation to do more for a program that has been around for decades.