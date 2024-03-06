The 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup is into the final stretch with the final four teams set to compete in semifinals. Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and the United States will all compete for a shot at the Gold Cup final on Wednesday. Fans can watch all the Gold Cup action across CBS Sports platforms including Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

The tournament is the first-ever iteration of a flagship senior women's competition for the region. There are eight Concacaf teams and four invited CONMEBOL nations participating in the tournament. The CONMEBOL guests are the top four Copa America Femenina teams, including 2022 title holders Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, and Paraguay.

The United States and Canada received direct byes to the Gold Cup after qualifying for the Olympics while other Concacaf squads claimed their spot during road to Gold Cup qualifiers. Six teams -- Dominican Republic, Haiti, Guyana, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Puerto Rico -- competed in preliminary matches to determine the final three teams. After group play and quarterfinals, eight teams have now been eliminated from contention.

With just four teams remaining, which side is best positioned to take the title? Let's take a look at where the national teams landed on our power rankings:

2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup Power Rankings