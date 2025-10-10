Concacaf World Cup qualifying is back underway as nations look to join the United States, Canada, and Mexico in the 2026 World Cup. The three group winners will automatically book their places in the World Cup, and there could be unexpected teams to accomplish that feat. After defeating Nicaragua on Thursday, Haiti are in the driver's seat in Group C after going undefeated in their first three matches.

Panama, Jamaica, and Costa Rica are among the teams expected to advance as group winners, but that's why we play the games, because anything could happen. For teams who finish second, their dreams aren't over as the two best runners up will advance to the inter-confederation playoffs, giving Concacaf a chance to have a total of eight representatives in a World Cup hosted by their region.

Check out the schedules for October's fixtures:

Schedule and results

All times Eastern.

Thursday, Oct. 9

Nicaragua 0, Haiti 2

Honduras 0, Costa Rica 0

Friday, Oct. 10

Suriname vs. Guatemala, 5 p.m. (Paramount+, CBS Sports Network)

Bermuda vs. Trinidad & Tobago, 6 p.m. (Paramount+)

Curacao vs. Jamaica, 7 p.m. (Paramount+)

El Salvador vs. Panama, 9 p.m. (Paramount+)

Concacaf World Cup qualifying table

Group A

#



MP W D L GD PTS 1

SUR 2 1 1 0 1 4 2

SLV 2 1 0 1 0 3 3

PAN 2 0 2 0 0 2 4

GUA 2 0 1 1 -1 1

Group B

#



MP W D L GD PTS 1

JAM 2 2 0 0 6 6 2

CUW 2 1 1 0 1 4 3

TRI 2 0 1 1 -2 1 4

BER 2 0 0 2 -5 0

Group C

#



MP W D L GD PTS 1

HAI 3 1 2 0 3 5 2

HON 3 1 2 0 2 5 3

CRC 3 0 3 0 0 3 4

NCA 3 0 1 2 -5 1

2nd Place Ranking