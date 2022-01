World Cup qualifying in Concacaf continues to heat up with January and February matchdays now up us and the clock ticking down to the winter for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Mexico, Canada, Panama and the United States men's national team continue to battle it out for the top spot as we approach the final stretch of qualifiers. Paramount+ is home to up to 79 games (including away games for the USMNT) on its platform. Below you'll find the complete schedule and World Cup qualifying format for CONCACAF.

Here's what to know about qualifying, including scores and standings:

Craving even more coverage of the USMNT's road to Qatar? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Final round (Sept. 2021-March 2022)

The top five teams based on FIFA rankings automatically begin their World Cup qualifying campaign in the third and final octagonal round: Mexico (11), United States (22), Costa Rica (46), Jamaica (48) and Honduras (62). Joining them will be the winners of the second-round pairings: El Salvador, Canada and Panama.

The third round of the CONCACAF qualifiers began Thursday, Sept. 2 and will end on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Each team gets one home game and one away game against all seven opponents. After the 14 matchdays, the top three teams in the standings will punch their tickets to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The fourth-place team will advance to the intercontinental playoff where it will either be paired against a team from AFC (fourth-round playoff winner), CONMEBOL (fifth place) or OFC (second-round winner).

To recap, here's the gist:

Eight nations in one group playing home and away round robin matches (14 matches)

Qualifiers played between September 2021-March 2022

The top three teams qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Fourth-placed team advances to the inter-confederation playoffs

FIFA World Cup will be hosted by Qatar (November-December 2022)

Schedule

Paramount+ will carry six away matches for both the United States and Mexico men's national teams as well as the media rights to all other matches played in the region. Start times and some dates have yet to be announced.

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Thursday, Sept. 2 (Matchday 1)



Canada 1, Honduras 1

Panama 0, Costa Rica

USA 0, El Salvador

Mexico 2, Jamaica 1



Sunday, Sept. 5 (Matchday 2)

Panama 3, Jamaica 0

Mexico 1, Costa Rica 0

El Salvador 0, Honduras 0

USA 1, Canada 1

Wednesday, Sept. 8 (Matchday 3)

USA 4, Honduras 1

Mexico 1, Panama 1



Canada 3, El Salvador 0

Costa Rica 1, Jamaica 1

Thursday, Oct. 7 (Matchday 4)



United States 2, Jamaica 0

Honduras 0, Costa Rica 0



Mexico 1, Canada 1

El Salvador 1, Panama 0

Sunday, Oct. 10 (Matchday 5)



Panama 1, United States 0

Jamaica 0, Canada 0

Costa Rica 2, El Salvador 1

Mexico 3, Honduras 0

Wednesday, Oct. 13 (Matchday 6)



United States 2, Costa Rica 1

Canada 4, Panama 1

Honduras 0, Jamaica 2

El Salvador 0, Mexico 2

Friday, Nov. 12 (Matchday 7)



Honduras 2, Panama 3

Canada 1, Costa Rica 0

United States 2, Mexico 0

El Salvador 1, Jamaica 1

Tuesday, Nov. 16 (Matchday 8)



Jamaica 1, United States 1

Costa Rica 2, Honduras 1

Panama 2, El Salvador 1

Canada 2, Mexico 1

Thursday, Jan. 27 (Matchday 9)

United States vs. El Salvador, 7 p.m.

Jamaica vs. Mexico, 7 p.m. (Paramount+)

Honduras vs. Canada, 8 p.m. (Paramount+)

Costa Rica vs. Panama, 9 p.m. (Paramount+)



Sunday, Jan. 30 (Matchday 10)



Canada vs. United States, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Mexico vs. Costa Rica, 6 p.m.



Panama vs. Jamaica, 6 p.m. (Paramount+)

Honduras vs. El Salvador, 7 p.m. (Paramount+)

Wednesday, Feb. 2 (Matchday 11)



Jamaica vs. Costa Rica, 7 p.m. (Paramount+)

United States vs. Honduras, 7:30 p.m.

El Salvador vs. Canada, 9 p.m. (Paramount+)

Mexico vs. Panama, 10 p.m.

Thursday, March 24 (Matchday 12)



Costa Rica vs. Canada (Paramount+)

Panama vs. Honduras (Paramount+)

Jamaica vs. El Salvador (Paramount+)

Mexico vs. United States

Sunday, March 27 (Matchday 13)



Canada vs. Jamaica (Paramount+)

Honduras vs. Mexico (Paramount+)

El Salvador vs. Costa Rica (Paramount+)

United States vs. Panama

Wednesday, March 30 (Matchday 14)

Panama vs. Canada (Paramount+)

Jamaica vs. Honduras (Paramount+)

Mexico vs. El Salvador

Costa Rica vs. United States (Paramount+)

Standings

TEAM GP W D L GD PTS Canada 8 4 4 0 8 16 United States 8 4 3 1 7 15 Mexico 8 4 2 2 4 14 Panama 8 4 2 2 2 14 Costa Rica 8 2 3 3 -1 9 Jamaica 8 1 4 3 -4 7 El Salvador 8 1 3 4 -6 6 Honduras 8 0 3 5 -10 3

Completed rounds

Second round results

Saturday, June 12



Leg 1: St Kitts and Nevis 0, El Salvador 4

St Kitts and Nevis 0, El Salvador 4 Leg 1: Haiti 0, Canada 1

Haiti 0, Canada 1 Leg 1: Panama 2, Curacao 1

Tuesday, June 15



Leg 2: Curacao 0, Panama 0 (Panama advance 2-1 on aggregate)

Curacao 0, Panama 0 (Panama advance 2-1 on aggregate) Leg 2: El Salvador 2, St. Kitts and Nevis 0 (El Salvador advance 6-0 on on aggregate)

El Salvador 2, St. Kitts and Nevis 0 (El Salvador advance 6-0 on on aggregate) Leg 2: Canada 3, Haiti 0 (Canada advance 4-0 on aggregate)

First round results

March 24

Saint Kitts and Nevis 1, Puerto Rico 0

Antigua and Barbuda 2, Montserrat 2

Suriname 3, Cayman Islands 0

Dominican Republic 1, Dominica 0

Guatemala 1, Cuba 0

Thursday, March 25

Haiti 2, Belize 0

Curaçao 5, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 0

Trinidad and Tobago 3, Guyana 0

Canada 5, Bermuda, 1

Panama 1, Barbados 0

El Salvador 2, Grenada 0

March 27

Turks and Caicos Islands 0, Nicaragua 7

British Virgin Islands 0, Guatemala 3

Anguilla 0, Dominican Republic 6

U.S. Virgin Islands 0, Antigua and Barbuda 3

Bahamas 0, Saint Kitts and Nevis 4

Aruba 0, Suriname, 6

Sunday, March 28

Dominica 1, Panama 2

Cuba 1, Curaçao 2

Puerto Rico 1, Trinidad and Tobago 1

Montserrat 1, El Salvador 1

March 29

Cayman Islands 0, Canada, 11

March 30

Guyana 4, Bahamas 0

Belize 5, Turks and Caicos Islands 0

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 3, British Virgin Islands 0

Grenada 1, U.S. Virgin Islands 0

Barbados 1, Anguilla 0

Bermuda 5, Aruba 0

June 2

Dominica 3, Anguilla 0

Montserrat 4, U.S. Virgin Islands 0

Cuba 5, British Virgin Islands 0

Aruba 3, Cayman Islands 1

Puerto Rico 7, Bahamas 0

June 4

Antigua and Barbuda 1, Grenada 0

Saint Kitts and Nevis 3, Guyana 0

Suriname 6, Bermuda 0

Guatemala 10, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 0

Dominican Republic 1, Barbados 1

Nicaragua 3, Belize 0

June 5

Haiti 10, Turks and Caicos 0

Bahamas 0, Trinidad and Tobago 0

Curacao 8, British Virgin Islands 0

El Salvador 7, U.S. Virgin Islands 0

Panama 13, Anguilla 0

Canada 7, Aruba 0

June 8

Haiti 1, Nicaragua 0

Trinidad and Tobago 2, Saint Kitts and Nevis 0

Curaçao 0, Guatemala 0

Panama 3, Dominican Republic 0

El Salvador 3, Antigua and Barbuda 0

Canada 4, Suriname 0

Grenada 1, Montserrat 2

Bermuda 1, Cayman Islands 1

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 0, Cuba 1

Barbados 1, Dominica 1

Guyana 0, Puerto Rico 2

2021 USMNT game jerseys now available

Get the latest USMNT kits before play opens Sept. 2. Buy home and away gear, plus shirts, cornhole kits, hoodies, tracksuits, and more. Shop here and show your pride.



We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.