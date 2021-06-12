We're just about one year removed from the 2022 FIFA World Cup set to take place in Qatar, which means that the qualifying matches for the competition are truly ramping up. Up next for Concacaf is the first leg of the second round of qualifiers to see which teams will join the United States, Costa Rica, Mexico and Jamaica in the third round.

The way things currently stand is that six teams are competing for three final spots in the Concacaf Octagonal -- previously known as the Hexagonal, but the field has now been expanded to eight teams. Those six competing squads are Saint Kitts and Nevis, El Salvador, Haiti, Canada, Panama and Curaçao.

Saint Kitts and Nevis are taking on El Salvador, Haiti will take on Canada, and Panama will face Curacao over a two-leg period. You can catch all the action on Paramount+ where you'll not only get a chance to see these Concacaf qualifiers, but also every road game of the USMNT during qualifiers outside of the United States and Mexico.

But let's not get too ahead of ourselves, here's how the two-legged affair is set to shape up.

Concacaf Qualifiers: Second Round

Schedule (All times U.S./Eastern):

Saturday, June 12 (first leg)

Saint Kitts and Nevis vs. El Salvador, 4 p.m. (Paramount+)

Haiti vs. Canada, 5 p.m. (Paramount+)

Panama vs. Curaçao, 7:05 p.m. (Paramount+)

Tuesday, June 15 (second leg)

Curaçao vs. Panama, 8 p.m. (Paramount+)

El Salvador vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis, 9:05 p.m. (Paramount+)

Canada vs. Haiti, 9:05 p.m. (Paramount+)

Concacaf Qualifiers: Third Round

Participants (via automatic bye):