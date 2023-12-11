The 2024 W Concacaf W Gold Cup will kick off the new year in February and the competition is one step closer to finalizing the 12 teams set to compete for the first major trophy in 2024. The Gold Cup draw will occur in Miami on Monday and determine the group stage. The tournament itself runs from Feb. 20 to March 10 and will be played in California and Texas across four stadiums. Fans can watch all Gold Cup matches on Paramount+ and the draw on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Here's everything you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Monday, Dec. 11



Monday, Dec. 11 Place: Miami, Florida



Miami, Florida Time: 7 p.m. ET



7 p.m. ET TV: CBS Golazo Network



CBS Golazo Network Stream: Concacaf.com



Qualified teams

Nine nations have qualified for the Gold Cup group stage. The U.S. women's national team is the top-ranked team in the tournament and they'll feature alongside Canada, Mexico, Panama, and Costa Rica as qualified nations in the draw. Conmebol teams Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, and Paraguay will participate in the Gold Cup as invited nations. The four South American teams were invited as the 2022 Copa America Femenina finalists.

Haiti, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guyana, and Dominican Republic will compete in a preliminary round for the final three spots. The six national teams will play a single-game elimination round with matchups based on FIFA rankings to determine the final teams. They will be included in the draw and finalize the group stage once the preliminary round concludes on Feb. 17.

Pots

Take a look at a break down of the pots each nations are in:

Pot 1

USA (A1)



Brazil (B1)



Canada (C1)



Pot 2

Costa Rica



Mexico



Panama



Pot 3

Colombia



Argentina



Paraguay



