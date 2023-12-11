The 2024 W Concacaf W Gold Cup will kick off the new year in February and the competition is one step closer to finalizing the 12 teams set to compete for the first major trophy in 2024. The Gold Cup draw will occur in Miami on Monday and determine the group stage. The tournament itself runs from Feb. 20 to March 10 and will be played in California and Texas across four stadiums. Fans can watch all Gold Cup matches on Paramount+ and the draw on CBS Sports Golazo Network.
Here's everything you need to know:
Golazo Starting XI Newsletter
Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe
Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Viewing information
- Date: Monday, Dec. 11
- Place: Miami, Florida
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV: CBS Golazo Network
- Stream: Concacaf.com
Qualified teams
Nine nations have qualified for the Gold Cup group stage. The U.S. women's national team is the top-ranked team in the tournament and they'll feature alongside Canada, Mexico, Panama, and Costa Rica as qualified nations in the draw. Conmebol teams Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, and Paraguay will participate in the Gold Cup as invited nations. The four South American teams were invited as the 2022 Copa America Femenina finalists.
Haiti, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guyana, and Dominican Republic will compete in a preliminary round for the final three spots. The six national teams will play a single-game elimination round with matchups based on FIFA rankings to determine the final teams. They will be included in the draw and finalize the group stage once the preliminary round concludes on Feb. 17.
Pots
Take a look at a break down of the pots each nations are in:
Pot 1
- USA (A1)
- Brazil (B1)
- Canada (C1)
Pot 2
- Costa Rica
- Mexico
- Panama
Pot 3
- Colombia
- Argentina
- Paraguay
Pot 4
- Haiti or Puerto Rico
- El Salvador or Guatemala
- Guyana or Dominican Republic