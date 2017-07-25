Conflicting reports on Real Madrid reaching record transfer deal for Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid and Monaco have reportedly reached a deal for the transfer of rising superstar striker Kylian Mbappe to leave the reigning Ligue 1 champs and join Los Blancos which will smash the transfer record, according to Marca. But Sky Sports is reporting that Monaco has denied there is a deal in place.

BREAKING::Monaco tell Sky Sports News they have not agreed a deal to sell Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid for £160m pic.twitter.com/DMTgUQeuEL — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 25, 2017

The Marca report says the deal will be for $187 million at the onset with an additional $23 million in add-ons. Manchester United spent $122 million on Paul Pogba last summer. Real just sold striker Alvaro Morata to Chelsea for over $90 million, with that cash fueling some of this potential deal.

Mbappe is just 18 years old and took the soccer world by storm last season, scoring 26 goals in 44 matches. He was the key to Monaco's surprise run to the Champions League quarterfinals, scoring six goals in nine matches. He also was called up to the French national team for the first time in 2017, having already played four matches for Les Bleus.

If he does end up making the move, it's another massive young signing for Real Madrid, who have also added Dani Ceballos and Vinicius Junior.

As for the Sky Sports report, that doesn't mean a deal isn't happening. If you are asking a club about a move that hasn't been formally announced, they aren't exactly going to confirm a deal.

More to come on this story as it develops.