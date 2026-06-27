Congo DR vs. Uzbekistan odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets by expert on 18-8 roll

Congo DR are eyeing a spot in the knockout stage of the 2026 World Cup when they battle Uzbekistan in a key Group K matchup on Saturday. Although Congo DR have managed just one point so far in the competition, a win could go a long way in securing a spot in the Round of 32. Congo DR opened group play with an impressive 1-1 draw with Portugal before falling 1-0 to Colombia on Tuesday. Uzbekistan, meanwhile, have been eliminated after dropping a 3-1 decision to Colombia in their World Cup opener before getting beaten by Portugal 5-0 on Tuesday.

Kickoff for Congo DR vs. Uzbekistan is 7:30 p.m. ET from Atlanta. The latest Congo DR vs. Uzbekistan odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Congo DR at -145 (risk $145 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Uzbekistan at +410 and a draw at +290. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Congo DR vs. Uzbekistan picks check out the Congo DR vs. Uzbekistan predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. He's also on a 9-5 roll on World Cup picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Green has studied Congo DR vs. Uzbekistan and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Uzbekistan vs. Congo DR:

Congo DR vs. Uzbekistan 90-minute money line Congo DR -170, Uzbekistan +470, Draw +310 Congo DR vs. Uzbekistan over/under: 2.5 goals Congo DR vs. Uzbekistan spread: Congo DR -1.5 (+200) Congo DR vs. Uzbekistan picks: See picks at SportsLine Congo DR vs. Uzbekistan streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Congo DR vs. Uzbekistan predictions

After examining Congo DR vs. Uzbekistan from every angle, Green is leaning Under 2.5 total goals (-152). Neither side are expected to light up the scoreboard, but DR Congo have scored two goals or less in each of their last seven matches. Uzbekistan, meanwhile, have scored one or fewer goals in each of their last five.

"[Uzbekistan] will be up against a strong DR Congo defense that only conceded once against Portugal and once against Colombia," Green said. "Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are all dogged defenders, so they could snuff out the threat that Fayzullaev and Shomurodov pose." See Green's best bets for Congo DR vs. Uzbekistan at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in Congo DR vs. Uzbekistan at FanDuel here:

How to make Congo DR vs. Uzbekistan picks

After studying Congo DR vs. Uzbekistan from every angle, Green has found a critical x-factor and locked in a pair of best bets, including an anytime goal scorer that returns nearly +200. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Uzbekistan vs. Congo DR? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Congo DR vs. Uzbekistan, all from expert on an 18-8 roll on UCL picks, and find out.