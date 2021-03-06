The highly anticipated World Cup qualifiers in South America set for March have been called off, CONMEBOL announced on Saturday. In a meeting with FIFA, CONMEBOL ultimately decided to suspend the two rounds of matches in qualifying due to the "impossibility of having all the South American players in a timely manner."

While much of the world is still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, travel restrictions and quarantine restrictions have caused logistical issues in getting players in, getting them to play and then having them return back to their clubs, mostly in Europe. South American countries continue to suffer dearly during the pandemic, especially Brazil, where they topped 260,000 deaths.

CONMEBOL said they are looking into possible dates to make up the matches, as each team on the continent plays 18 games to try and qualify for Qatar 2022.

The postponement of the matches is a big blow for soccer fans all over the world as March was set to bring us games such as Brazil vs. Argentina, Argentina vs. Uruguay and Colombia vs. Brazil.