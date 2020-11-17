World Cup qualifying in CONMEBOL saw round four take place on Tuesday with all 10 national teams in action. But it didn't take long for some surprises to come. Ecuador destroyed Colombia, 6-1, in a game where the winner wasn't all that surprising based on recent form, but the scoreline certainly was as Gustavo Alfaro's men made a big statement at home. Venezuela, meanwhile, got their first victory in an upset victory over Chile.

Here's the complete scoreboard and schedule, along with what to know:

Scoreboard

Tuesday, Nov. 17

Ecuador 6, Colombia 1

Venezuela 2, Chile 1

Brazil vs. Uruguay, 6 p.m. ET

Paraguay vs. Bolivia, 6 p.m. ET

Argentina vs. Peru, 7:30 p.m. ET

Ecuador blows out Colombia

What a win this was. Look, Ecuador has been superb since qualifying began. A one-goal loss to Argentina, a win over Uruguay, a comeback against Bolivia and then this win over Colombia. Don't look now, but with Chile, Colombia and Peru showing some inconsistencies, Ecuador very well could be there in the end.

The attack, which is currently the highest scoring in South American, has been electric, cheeky, creative and as efficient as can be.

They jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first half, and even scored a goal after going down to 10 men and put nine of their 14 shots on frame. And while this result says a lot about their quality and confidence, it may just tell the complete opposite for Los Cafeteros.

Carlos Queiroz may soon find himself on the hot seat with one win in the team's first four games. When you consider the only giant they've played is Uruguay, the pressure is going to be on in March, if he makes it that far. With games against Brazil and Paraguay, Colombia may have to get four points from that for the Portuguese manager to keep his job. In the last week, they've lost to Uruguay and Ecuador by conceding nine goals and scoring just one. It's just not good enough.

Venezuela beats Chile

The upset of the night so far. The Vinotinto couldn't score in their first three matches, but they get their campaign going in the right direction with a convincing win over the Chileans. Salomon Rondon scored the winner in the 81st minute in a match where Venezuela did very little in terms of possession, but they made that 35 percent count with 14 total shots.

Reinaldo Reuda's team blew a golden chance to move into prime position in qualifying as they continue to deal with a lack of quality in the attacking third.