Copa America 2019 final: Three reasons why Brazil will beat Peru to win the title

The 2019 Copa America final between Brazil and Peru is on Sunday at the Maracana, and the hosts are big favorites to win. Tite's team looked sharp in a 2-0 win over Argentina in the semifinals and appear to be on the verge of winning their first Copa America since 2007. While Peru is a quality opponent, Brazil just has to much firepower.

Below you'll find three reasons why Brazil will win the final.

1. Brazil is simply the better team

On paper, on the pitch, Brazil is just far superior. In every facet of the game, everywhere on the field, Brazil has the advantage. They have more experience, more talent, more speed and more ability, and with the advantage of playing at home, it's Brazil's year to win a trophy. The style of play -- with quick, low passes and a bunch of movement -- will give Peru so much trouble and result in plenty of attacking opportunities for the hosts. Expect Brazil to put a few goals away and cruise to victory.

2. The Brazilian defense has been in top form

In five games at the Copa America, Brazil still hasn't conceded a goal. That's quite the stretch, which actually goes back to friendlies. Brazil hasn't allowed a goal in seven games, stretching back to March. Lionel Messi couldn't score on them, neither could Sergio Aguero or anybody else. Goalkeeper Alisson Becker hasn't been forced to make a lot of saves, but he's made some good ones, including picking out a Messi free kick from the top corner of the semifinals. Thiago Silva has been strong, Dani Alves is rejuvenated and Marquinhos is expected to play after coming off in the semifinal with an injury.

3. Because they already showed they can dominate Peru

Brazil will beat Peru because they have the recipe. Tite's team knocked off Ricardo Gareca's boys in the group stage with a 5-0 victory. It was Brazil's most convincing performance of the tournament and sent a statement that when this attack gels, there's no stopping it. Peru has to find a way to bounce back after a humbling defeat, and while the pressure is on Brazil, they also know they can dominate from start to finish. They will look to play fast like they did in the first meeting and get the ball inside through a combination of passes, with the Peruvian defense set to face an onslaught of shots and goals.