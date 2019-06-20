Copa America 2019: Full standings, TV schedule, live stream, group stage scores and more

The tournament kicks off this summer with host nation Brazil the favorite to win it

It's going to be a busy summer with the Women's World Cup and the Gold Cup, but plenty of eyes will also be on South America with the 2019 Copa America in Brazil. The Seleção will look to lift the crown in front of their home fans while fellow contenders Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia and back-to-back champs Chile look to spoil the party. It's set to be an electric competition with dark horses like Peru and Venezuela looking to make some noise, while players such as Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, James Rodriguez, Phillipe Coutinho and others expected to participate. 

The competition begins on Friday, June 14 and ends with the final on July 7. Below you'll find the all 12 participants, group standings and the schedule, along with TV and live stream information and more.

Format

There are three groups of four, and the top two teams from each group advance to the quarterfinals. The two best third-place teams will also move on.

How to stream, watch on TV

All of the matches can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free), as Telemundo will carry the tournament in Spanish.  

Groups and Schedule

Group A GP W D L GD PTS
Brazil 211 0 +34
Peru211 0 +24
Venezuela2 0 2 0 0 2
Bolivia2 0 0 2-5 0

Friday, June 14
Brazil 3, Bolivia 0

Saturday, June 15
Venezuela 0, Peru 0  

Tuesday, June 18
Peru 3, Bolivia 1 
Brazil 0, Venezuela 0

Saturday, June 22
Brazil vs. Peru, 3 p.m. ET, Arena Corinthians in São Paulo
Bolivia vs. Venezuela, 3 p.m. ET, Mineirão Stadium in Belo Horizonte

Group B GP W D L GD PTS
Colombia22 0 0 +36
Paraguay2 0 2 0 0 2
Qatar2 0 11-11
Argentina2 0 11-21

Saturday, June 15
Colombia 2, Argentina 0 

Sunday, June 16  
Paraguay 2, Qatar 2

Wednesday, June 19
Colombia 1, Qatar 0
Argentina 1, Paraguay 1

Sunday, June 23
Argentina vs. Qatar, 3 p.m. ET, Arena do Grêmio in Porto Alegre
Colombia vs. Paraguay, 3 p.m. ET, Fonte Nova Arena in Salvador

Group C GP W D L GD PTS
Uruguay11 0 0 43
Chile11 0 0 43
Japan 1 0 0 1-4 0
Ecuador1 0 0 1-4 0

Sunday, June 16
Uruguay 4, Ecuador 0

Monday, June 17
Chile 4, Japan 0

Thursday, June 20
Uruguay vs. Japan, 7 p.m. ET, Arena do Grêmio in Porto Alegre  

Friday, June 21
Ecuador vs. Chile, 7 p.m. ET, Fonte Nova Arena in Salvador  

Monday, June 24
Chile vs. Uruguay, 7 p.m. ET, Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro 
Ecuador vs. Japan, 7 p.m. ET, Mineirão Stadium in Belo Horizonte

Quarterfinals

Thursday, June 27
Group A winner vs. Third place in Group B/C, 8:30 p.m. ET, Arena do Grêmio in Porto Alegre

Friday, June 28
Group A runner-up vs. Group B runner-up, 3 p.m. ET, Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro
Group B winner vs. Group C runner-up, 7 p.m. ET, Arena Corinthians in São Paulo

Saturday, June 29
Group C winner vs. Third place in Group A/B, 3 p.m. ET, Fonte Nova Arena in Salvador

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 2
TBD vs. TBD, 8:30 p.m. ET, Mineirão Stadium in Belo Horizonte

Wednesday, July 3
TBD vs. TBD, 8:30 p.m. ET, Arena do Grêmio in Porto Alegre

Third-place match

Saturday, July 6
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, Arena Corinthians in São Paulo

Final

Sunday, July 7
TBD vs. TBD, 4 p.m. ET, Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro

