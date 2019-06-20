Copa America 2019: Full standings, TV schedule, live stream, group stage scores and more
The tournament kicks off this summer with host nation Brazil the favorite to win it
It's going to be a busy summer with the Women's World Cup and the Gold Cup, but plenty of eyes will also be on South America with the 2019 Copa America in Brazil. The Seleção will look to lift the crown in front of their home fans while fellow contenders Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia and back-to-back champs Chile look to spoil the party. It's set to be an electric competition with dark horses like Peru and Venezuela looking to make some noise, while players such as Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, James Rodriguez, Phillipe Coutinho and others expected to participate.
The competition begins on Friday, June 14 and ends with the final on July 7. Below you'll find the all 12 participants, group standings and the schedule, along with TV and live stream information and more.
Format
There are three groups of four, and the top two teams from each group advance to the quarterfinals. The two best third-place teams will also move on.
How to stream, watch on TV
All of the matches can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free), as Telemundo will carry the tournament in Spanish. For a complete look at how to watch the Copa America in Spanish and the latest group standings and schedule, visit our sister site CNET en Español.
Groups and Schedule
|Group A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Brazil
|2
|1
|1
|0
|+3
|4
|Peru
|2
|1
|1
|0
|+2
|4
|Venezuela
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Bolivia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-5
|0
Friday, June 14
Brazil 3, Bolivia 0
Saturday, June 15
Venezuela 0, Peru 0
Tuesday, June 18
Peru 3, Bolivia 1
Brazil 0, Venezuela 0
Saturday, June 22
Brazil vs. Peru, 3 p.m. ET, Arena Corinthians in São Paulo
Bolivia vs. Venezuela, 3 p.m. ET, Mineirão Stadium in Belo Horizonte
|Group B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Colombia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|+3
|6
|Paraguay
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Qatar
|2
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|1
|Argentina
|2
|0
|1
|1
|-2
|1
Saturday, June 15
Colombia 2, Argentina 0
Sunday, June 16
Paraguay 2, Qatar 2
Wednesday, June 19
Colombia 1, Qatar 0
Argentina 1, Paraguay 1
Sunday, June 23
Argentina vs. Qatar, 3 p.m. ET, Arena do Grêmio in Porto Alegre
Colombia vs. Paraguay, 3 p.m. ET, Fonte Nova Arena in Salvador
|Group C
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Uruguay
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|3
|Chile
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|3
|Japan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-4
|0
|Ecuador
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-4
|0
Sunday, June 16
Uruguay 4, Ecuador 0
Monday, June 17
Chile 4, Japan 0
Thursday, June 20
Uruguay vs. Japan, 7 p.m. ET, Arena do Grêmio in Porto Alegre
Friday, June 21
Ecuador vs. Chile, 7 p.m. ET, Fonte Nova Arena in Salvador
Monday, June 24
Chile vs. Uruguay, 7 p.m. ET, Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro
Ecuador vs. Japan, 7 p.m. ET, Mineirão Stadium in Belo Horizonte
Quarterfinals
Thursday, June 27
Group A winner vs. Third place in Group B/C, 8:30 p.m. ET, Arena do Grêmio in Porto Alegre
Friday, June 28
Group A runner-up vs. Group B runner-up, 3 p.m. ET, Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro
Group B winner vs. Group C runner-up, 7 p.m. ET, Arena Corinthians in São Paulo
Saturday, June 29
Group C winner vs. Third place in Group A/B, 3 p.m. ET, Fonte Nova Arena in Salvador
Semifinals
Tuesday, July 2
TBD vs. TBD, 8:30 p.m. ET, Mineirão Stadium in Belo Horizonte
Wednesday, July 3
TBD vs. TBD, 8:30 p.m. ET, Arena do Grêmio in Porto Alegre
Third-place match
Saturday, July 6
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, Arena Corinthians in São Paulo
Final
Sunday, July 7
TBD vs. TBD, 4 p.m. ET, Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro
