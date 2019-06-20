Copa America 2019: Full standings, TV schedule, live stream, group stage scores and more

It's going to be a busy summer with the Women's World Cup and the Gold Cup, but plenty of eyes will also be on South America with the 2019 Copa America in Brazil. The Seleção will look to lift the crown in front of their home fans while fellow contenders Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia and back-to-back champs Chile look to spoil the party. It's set to be an electric competition with dark horses like Peru and Venezuela looking to make some noise, while players such as Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, James Rodriguez, Phillipe Coutinho and others expected to participate.

The competition begins on Friday, June 14 and ends with the final on July 7. Below you'll find the all 12 participants, group standings and the schedule, along with TV and live stream information and more.

Format

There are three groups of four, and the top two teams from each group advance to the quarterfinals. The two best third-place teams will also move on.

How to stream, watch on TV

All of the matches can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free), as Telemundo will carry the tournament in Spanish. For a complete look at how to watch the Copa America in Spanish and the latest group standings and schedule, visit our sister site CNET en Español.

Groups and Schedule

Group A GP W D L GD PTS Brazil 2 1 1 0 +3 4 Peru 2 1 1 0 +2 4 Venezuela 2 0 2 0 0 2 Bolivia 2 0 0 2 -5 0

Friday, June 14

Brazil 3, Bolivia 0

Saturday, June 15

Venezuela 0, Peru 0

Tuesday, June 18

Peru 3, Bolivia 1

Brazil 0, Venezuela 0

Saturday, June 22

Brazil vs. Peru, 3 p.m. ET, Arena Corinthians in São Paulo

Bolivia vs. Venezuela, 3 p.m. ET, Mineirão Stadium in Belo Horizonte

Group B GP W D L GD PTS Colombia 2 2 0 0 +3 6 Paraguay 2 0 2 0 0 2 Qatar 2 0 1 1 -1 1 Argentina 2 0 1 1 -2 1

Saturday, June 15

Colombia 2, Argentina 0

Sunday, June 16

Paraguay 2, Qatar 2

Wednesday, June 19

Colombia 1, Qatar 0

Argentina 1, Paraguay 1

Sunday, June 23

Argentina vs. Qatar, 3 p.m. ET, Arena do Grêmio in Porto Alegre

Colombia vs. Paraguay, 3 p.m. ET, Fonte Nova Arena in Salvador





Group C GP W D L GD PTS Uruguay 1 1 0 0 4 3 Chile 1 1 0 0 4 3 Japan 1 0 0 1 -4 0 Ecuador 1 0 0 1 -4 0

Sunday, June 16

Uruguay 4, Ecuador 0



Monday, June 17

Chile 4, Japan 0

Thursday, June 20

Uruguay vs. Japan, 7 p.m. ET, Arena do Grêmio in Porto Alegre



Friday, June 21

Ecuador vs. Chile, 7 p.m. ET, Fonte Nova Arena in Salvador

Monday, June 24

Chile vs. Uruguay, 7 p.m. ET, Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro

Ecuador vs. Japan, 7 p.m. ET, Mineirão Stadium in Belo Horizonte

Quarterfinals

Thursday, June 27

Group A winner vs. Third place in Group B/C, 8:30 p.m. ET, Arena do Grêmio in Porto Alegre

Friday, June 28

Group A runner-up vs. Group B runner-up, 3 p.m. ET, Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro

Group B winner vs. Group C runner-up, 7 p.m. ET, Arena Corinthians in São Paulo

Saturday, June 29

Group C winner vs. Third place in Group A/B, 3 p.m. ET, Fonte Nova Arena in Salvador

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 2

TBD vs. TBD, 8:30 p.m. ET, Mineirão Stadium in Belo Horizonte

Wednesday, July 3

TBD vs. TBD, 8:30 p.m. ET, Arena do Grêmio in Porto Alegre

Third-place match

Saturday, July 6

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, Arena Corinthians in São Paulo

Final

Sunday, July 7

TBD vs. TBD, 4 p.m. ET, Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro