Copa America 2019 Power Rankings: Where will Messi, Argentina go from here? Uruguay looking like a threat to Brazil

The 2019 Copa America is in full swing, and with Chile's 4-0 win over Japan on Monday night, every single team in the tournament has played a match. 12 teams are vying for the right to become kings of South America, and so far most of the big names have performed, aside from the Lionel Messi-led Argentina, who suffered a 2-0 defeat to Colombia in the opener. Here's a look at our Copa America power rankings headed into the second slate of games.

1. Brazil

Still looking for its identity without Neymar, Brazil was booed at halftime of its opener against Bolivia after going scoreless for the first 45 minutes. After a 3-0 win, this team still feels more than capable of winning the tournament on home soil. There's no problem with the defense, and there is so much depth in attack that the Seleção should be just fine.

2. Uruguay

Dominant in the 4-0 win over Ecuador with Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani both scoring. This team feels a favorite to win because of its identity, its experience together, where as other teams are still trying to figure things out. Losing Matias Vecino for the remainder of play due to injury hurts, but it have enough to overcome the loss.

#CA2019Telemundo ¡Qué locura de gol! con asistencia de @LuisSuarez9, qué manera de definir de Nico Lodeiro.

Uruguay 1-0 Ecuador pic.twitter.com/rQnayYq1Ym — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 16, 2019

3. Colombia

Los Cafeteros were outplayed by Argentina for a good portion of the second half, but they took their chances and came away with an impressive 2-0 victory. Defensively, they looked shaky with a few mistakes. Nonetheless, they're off to a fantastic start to their Copa America campaign with two clinical goals on the counter attack. Consider Colombia the favorites to win Group B and a dangerous out for any team in the knockout stage.

4. Chile

Chile's 4-0 win over Japan on Monday didn't feel like much of a challenge. Getting a goal from Alexis Sanchez is huge for his confidence. He's fallen off the face of the planet after moving from Arsenal to Manchester United. They'll need the best version of him to have a chance at a three-peat.

#CA2019Telemundo ¡Qué gol! bonita jugada que termina en un gol "de palomita" de @Alexis_Sanchez para aumentar la ventaja de @LaRoja ante Japón

Japón 0-3 Chile pic.twitter.com/Yg78wD45cY — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 18, 2019

5. Argentina

Nothing new here -- just Argentina failing to perform at a major summer tournament. Too reliant on Messi and lacking an identity. Some big changes are going to be needed for the second match. Rodrigo de Paul is a bright spot, but it's baffling that Paulo Dybala doesn't play. Some terrible decision makers leading this team and federation.

6. Peru

This team showed a ton of creativity in the opening match but didn't come away with a goal in a frustrating scoreless draw to Venezuela. This is likely the last major tournament for important figures like Paolo Guerrero and Jefferson Farfan, so don't expect them to go out without a fight. They have to beat Bolivia in order to make any noise in this competition.

7. Venezuela

Wuilker Farinez has big-time potential in goal for Venezuela, and before long we'll probably see him killing it in a bigger club, possibly in Mexico or even Europe. He kept this team in the game against Peru with some incredible saves. One of the best young players in this year's Copa America.

8. Paraguay

Blew a 2-0 lead against Qatar. Let that sink in, Albirroja fans. They started off pretty well, but it was surely a disappointing result that puts them in a tough spot the rest of the way. Looked sharp in attack but didn't finish the job when needed. Plenty of work to do.

9. Qatar

They get invited to the Copa America and take home a point in a valiant effort. Did you see the goal they scored to cut the lead in half? It was one of the goals of the tournament thus far from Almoez Ali and shows just what these guys can potentially do ahead of hosting the 2022 World Cup.

Not to be outdone, Almoez Ali answers right back with a stunner of his own! Paraguay-Qatar has become golazo central, just as everyone expected entering #CopaAmerica 😳



(via @TelemundoSports) pic.twitter.com/G5eA7lZuoY — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) June 16, 2019

10. Ecuador

Blown out by Uruguay and outclassed from start to finish. This team can no longer rely on Antonio Valencia to be the man, and there is little around him to get the results needed. Could sneak through but things aren't looking good thus far.

11. Bolivia

Getting Brazil in the opener isn't easy, and it has a slim chance against Peru and Venezuela in group stage play, but keep your expectations low. In the previous seven Copa Americas, Bolivia has advanced from the group stage just once.

12. Japan

A pushover of a team that is without most of its big names. Shinji Okazaki is still a quality player in attack, but there is a lack of experience. Likely three games and out unless they can turn things around. Poor display against Chile.