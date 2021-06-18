The 2020 Copa America is underway, though a year later, with Brazil serving as the host country. The cup is loaded with talented teams and some of the world's biggest stars like Lionel Messi, Neymar, Luis Suarez and more. A new format, due to no guest teams, sees five teams in both Group A and both Group B. Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Venezuela are in Group A. Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay are in Group B.
Here are the standings, schedule and scores.
|Group A
|W
|D
|L
|PTS
|GD
Brazil
2
0
0
6
+7
Colombia
1
1
0
4
+1
Venezuela
0
1
1
1
-3
Ecuador
1
0
1
0
-1
Peru
0
0
1
0
-4
All times Eastern
June 13
Brazil 3, Venezuela 0
Colombia 1, Ecuador 0
June 17
Colombia 0, Venezuela 0
Peru 0, Brazil 4
June 20
Venezuela vs. Ecuador, 5 p.m.
Colombia vs. Peru, 8 p.m.
June 23
Ecuador vs. Peru, 5 p.m.
Brazil vs. Colombia, 8 p.m.
June 27
Ecuador vs. Brazil, 5 p.m.
Venezuela vs. Peru, 8 p.m.
|Group B
|W
|D
|L
|PTS
|GD
Paraguay
1
0
0
3
+2
Argentina
0
1
0
1
0
Chile
0
1
0
1
0
Uruguay
0
0
0
0
0
Bolivia
0
0
1
0
-2
All times Eastern
June 14
Argentina 1, Chile 1
Paraguay 3, Bolivia 1
June 18
Chile vs. Bolivia, 5 p.m.
Argentina vs. Uruguay, 8 p.m.
June 21
Uruguay vs. Chile, 5 p.m.
Argentina vs. Paraguay, 8 p.m.
June 24
Bolivia vs. Uruguay, 5 p.m.
Chile vs. Paraguay, 8 p.m.
June 28
Uruguay vs. Paraguay, 5 p.m.
Argentina vs. Bolivia, 8 p.m.
Knockout stage
July 2
Quarterfinal 1, 7 p.m.
July 3
Quarterfinal 2, 7 p.m.
July 4
Quarterfinal 3, 6 p.m.
Quarterfinal 4, 9 p.m.
July 6
Semifinal 1, 7 p.m.
July 7
Semifinal 2, 9 p.m.
July 10
Third-place match, 6 p.m.
Final, 8 p.m.