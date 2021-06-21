The 2020 Copa America is underway, though a year later, with Brazil serving as the host country. The cup is loaded with talented teams and some of the world's biggest stars like Lionel Messi, Neymar, Luis Suarez and more. A new format, due to no guest teams, sees five teams in both Group A and both Group B. Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Venezuela are in Group A. Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay are in Group B.

The Copa America will air on Fox Sports in English, and you can stream all the matches on fuboTV (Try for free).

Here are the standings, schedule and scores.

Group B GP W D L PTS GD Brazil 2 2 0 0 6 +7 Colombia 3 1 1 1 4 0 Peru 2 1 0 1 3 -3 Venezuela 3 0 2 1 2 -3 Ecuador 2 0 1 1 1 -1

All times Eastern



June 13

Brazil 3, Venezuela 0

Colombia 1, Ecuador 0

June 17

Colombia 0, Venezuela 0

Peru 0, Brazil 4

June 20

Venezuela 2, Ecuador 2

Colombia 1, Peru 2

June 23

Ecuador vs. Peru, 5 p.m.

Brazil vs. Colombia, 8 p.m.

June 27

Ecuador vs. Brazil, 5 p.m.

Venezuela vs. Peru, 8 p.m.

Group A GP W D L PTS GD Argentina 3 2 1 0 7 +2 Chile 3 1 2 0 5 +1 Paraguay 2 1 0 1 3 +1 Uruguay 2 0 1 1 1 -1 Bolivia 2 0 0 2 0 -3

All times Eastern

June 14

Argentina 1, Chile 1

Paraguay 3, Bolivia 1

June 18

Chile 1, Bolivia 0

Argentina 1, Uruguay 0

June 21

Uruguay 1, Chile 1

Argentina 1, Paraguay 0

June 24

Bolivia vs. Uruguay, 5 p.m.

Chile vs. Paraguay, 8 p.m.

June 28

Uruguay vs. Paraguay, 5 p.m.

Argentina vs. Bolivia, 8 p.m.

Knockout stage

July 2

Quarterfinal 1, 7 p.m.

July 3

Quarterfinal 2, 7 p.m.

July 4

Quarterfinal 3, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinal 4, 9 p.m.

July 6

Semifinal 1, 7 p.m.

July 7

Semifinal 2, 9 p.m.

July 10

Third-place match, 6 p.m.

Final, 8 p.m.