The soccer championship of South America will be on the line when the 2021 Copa America kicks off on Sunday in Brazil. The 105-year-old tournament, which is the oldest national team competition in the world, features 10 teams divided into two groups: Group A (Argentina, Bolivia, Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay) and Group B (Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador and Peru). The monthlong tournament begins on Sunday with Brazil playing Venezuela and Copa America 2021 concludes with the final on July 10.

Host country Brazil is the +120 favorite (risk $100 to win $120) in the 2021 Copa America odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while Argentina is next in the odds at +275. All other teams are +600 or higher. Argentina's Lionel Messi is the +400 favorite to be the tournament's top goal scorer, while Brazil's Neymar is next at +450. Before making any 2021 Copa America futures picks or predictions, you need to see what SportsLine soccer insider Roger Gonzalez is saying.

Gonzalez grew up playing competitive soccer before becoming one of the world's foremost soccer journalists. After covering soccer all over the globe -- a Champions League final in Italy, Copa America and professional leagues in Argentina -- Gonzalez returned to the U.S. as CBS Sports' top soccer expert.

Top Copa America 2021 predictions

After studying every team in the field, Gonzalez is completely fading Argentina, which is listed +275 at William Hill, behind only Brazil. Ranked No. 8 in the world, the Argentines have not been beaten since losing in the 2019 Copa America semifinal to Brazil. They are coming off a 2-2 draw at Colombia in World Cup qualifying on June 8.

In that game, Argentina blew a 2-0 lead, giving up the crushing, game-tying goal in the 94th minute. "This national team has all bark and no bite, and it's been that way for a while now," Gonzalez says. "It is too reliant on Lionel Messi, and, with a backline that is suspect outside of Cristian Romero, I feel the two-time World Cup champs will need a mini miracle for them to claim the Copa America."

Copa America 2021 odds

Brazil +120

Argentina +275

Columbia +600

Uruguay +800

Chile +1200

Peru +2800

Venezuela +4000

Paraguay +4000

Ecuador +4000

Bolivia +10000