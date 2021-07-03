The Copa America 2021 schedule rolls on as Argentina will try to continue its run of more than two years without a loss when it faces Ecuador on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Copa America bracket in Brazil. La Albiceleste won three straight after a 1-1 draw with Chile in the opener to finish atop Group A, while Ecuador finished fourth in Group B without a victory (0-3-1). Argentina is the world's eighth-ranked team and is aiming to tie Uruguay with a record 15th Copa America title. But despite the presence of Lionel Messi, it has not won a major trophy since 1993. Ecuador has never finished higher than fourth and is No. 53 in the world.

Argentina vs. Ecuador spread: Argentina -0.5 (-145)

Argentina vs. Ecuador over-under: 2.5 goals (over +130, under -160)

Argentina vs. Ecuador 90 minute money line: Argentina -150, Ecuador +500, Draw +250

ECD: Enner Valencia has 31 goals in 60 appearances for the national team

ARG: Sergio Aguero has 259 goals in his 15 seasons playing in Europe



Why you should back Argentina

La Albiceleste's chances for success start with Messi but don't end there. Sergio Aguero has starred in Europe for 15 years and has 41 goals for the national team, third all-time behind Messi and Gabriel Batistuta (1991-2002). Messi had three in the group stage to give him 75 all-time, and he led La Liga with 30 goals last season. Papu Gomez, who had two of Argentina's seven goals in the four games, and Lautaro Martinez are also expected to start up front. Both scored and Messi had two goals in a 4-1 win against Bolivia to close out the group stage.

Midfielder Rodrigo De Paul has become a critical piece in allowing Messi to flourish in a more advanced position, and Angel Di Maria is a veteran playmaker who has played for some of the world's top teams. De Paul has 33 goals and 33 assists over the past five seasons with Udinese in Italy's Serie A. Argentina is 21-10-5 all-time against Ecuador and won the most recent meeting 1-0 in World Cup qualifying in October. It is unbeaten in its past 17, last losing 2-0 to Brazil in the Copa semifinals in July 2019, while Ecuador is 3-3-4 in its last 10 matches.

Why you should back Ecuador

Ecuador doesn't have high-profile players, but it is a determined bunch that will be motivated to pull off the monumental upset. Enner Valencia leads an attack that has scored multiple goals in six of the 10 matches since the loss to Argentina last October. He had 12 goals in the Turkish league with Fenerbahce last season and is overdue to get on the score sheet. Ayrton Preciado scored two of Ecuador's five goals in the group stage, and the 23-year-old will provide energy against an aging Argentina squad that has been known to underperform on the big stage.

Ecuador faced a second-tier Brazil squad in its group finale, but it fought hard with its back against the wall. Mena has 44 goals over the past three seasons with Leon, while fellow Liga MX standout Michael Estrada had 10 last season with Toluca. Both scored in a stunning 6-1 win against Colombia in a 2022 World Cup qualifier that showed the attack's potential. With the defense struggling, Ecuador will need to outscore the Argentines to advance to its first semifinal since 1993.

