It's a rematch of the most recent tournament's final match when Brazil hosts Peru in a 2021 Copa America group-stage game on Thursday night at Estadio Nilton Santos. Brazil won 3-1 in the 2019 final, and last year's event was canceled because of the pandemic. The Brazilians opened their defense of the trophy with a dominant performance against Venezuela in a 3-0 victory on Sunday. Peru will be playing its first match in the tournament. The last meeting was a 4-2 Brazil victory in an October qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup.

Kickoff from Rio de Janeiro is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Brazil is the -510 money-line favorite (risk $510 to win $100) in the latest Brazil vs. Peru odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 2.5 goals. Peru is listed as the +1400 underdog.

Gonzalez grew up playing competitive soccer before becoming one of the world's foremost soccer journalists. After covering soccer all over the globe -- a Champions League final in Italy, Copa America and professional leagues in Argentina -- Gonzalez returned to the U.S. as CBS Sports' top soccer expert.

Here are several odds and trends for Brazil vs Peru:

Peru vs. Brazil spread: Brazil -1.5 (-150)

Peru vs. Brazil over-under: 2.5 goals (over -150, under +120)

Peru vs. Brazil money line: Peru +1400, Brazil -510, Draw +550

PER: Christian Cueva has scored 11 goals in 72 international matches.

BRA: Is 20-6-2 in its last 28 matches, outscoring its opponents 62-11.



Why you should back Brazil

Brazil is the world's No. 3 team and a five-time World Cup champion, and it is loaded from front to back. An attack featuring Neymar, Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Jesus is devastating, a defense led by Thiago Silva is physical, and elite goalkeepers Alisson and Edersson secure the net. Neymar had 15 goals and seven assists for Paris Saint-Germain in 27 matches this season, and he had one of each in the 2021 Copa America opener.

The Brazilians also have Richarlison, who has 33 goals over the past three seasons with Everton, and Vinicius Junior, 20, is an exciting young option. Eder Militao and Marquinhos form a strong partnership in the middle, and Edersson led the English Premier League with 19 clean sheets to help Manchester City to the league title. Peru has lost four of its past five games, being outscored 12-3 during that span. Brazil has scored 14 goals in its past five matches against Peru.

Why you should back Peru

The Peruvians have won two of the past six meetings and come in with some confidence after a 2-1 win against Ecuador in World Cup qualifying. They also will be out for revenge after being denied their third Copa title by the Brazlians in the 2019 final. Peru is the only team to score on Brazil since the start of 2020, with Renato Tapia and Andre Carrillo netting goals in the 4-2 loss. Ricardo Gareca has opted for a young squad for the tournament, so it will try to outlast Brazil.

The young players will be eager to impress, and they can count on the experience of midfielder Christian Cueva, who scored in the victory against Ecuador. The 29-year-old had eight goals and seven assists in just 15 matches in the Saudi Arabian Pro League this season. Peru also will look for scoring from Gianluca Lapadula, who has 61 goals in seven seasons in Italy's Serie A, and Sergio Pena, who had six goals in the Dutch Eredivisie with Emmen. Goalkeeper Pedro Gallese has four clean sheets in the first seven matches of the MLS season with Orlando City.

