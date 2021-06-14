Argentina begins its quest for a record-tying 15th title when it squares off against Chile in the 2021 Copa America on Monday at Estadio Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Argentina has been crowned champion of the world's oldest soccer tournament 14 times, one fewer than Uruguay. Argentina last captured the title in 1993 when it edged Mexico 2-1, and was runner-up in four of five competitions before finishing third in 2019.

On Monday, Argentina has been installed as a -140 favorite in the Argentina vs. Chile odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while Chile is a +480 underdog. In Monday's other match, Paraguay is the -240 favorite in the Paraguay vs. Bolivia odds, while Bolivia is a +850 underdog. Before you lock in your 2021 Copa America picks, check out the predictions and best bets from SportsLine and CBS Sports expert Tom Fornelli.

Fornelli has been a CBS Sports writer since 2010 and is a consistent winner who has demonstrated his expertise in every single sport. The entertaining Fornelli often makes appearances on The Early Edge, SportsLine's daily betting podcast. He has returned 4.2 percent in profit on his Early Edge picks, including an impressive Champions League semifinal round in which he nailed both winners and a +320 prop that cashed big for anyone tailing his picks.

Now, Fornelli has evaluated the latest 2021 Copa America odds for Monday and locked in his three best bets. You can visit SportsLine to see his picks.

Top Copa America 2021 predictions for Monday, June 14

After studying both matchups on Monday, Fornelli is high on Argentina (-140) to defeat Chile in their tournament opener. The Argentinians are unbeaten since dropping a 2-0 decision to Brazil in the 2019 Copa America, posting seven wins and six draws. The side possesses a number of offensive weapons, but none more dangerous than Lionel Messi. The 33-year-old superstar was the leading scorer in La Liga last season, scoring 30 goals in 35 matches with Barcelona.

Argentina also boasts the likes of veteran midfielder Angel Di Maria and youngsters Lautaro Martinez and Nicolas Gonzalez. Along with Messi, the 23-year-olds have scored two goals for Argentina in World Cup qualifiers. Argentina is unbeaten in its last five meetings with Chile, posting a pair of victories while playing to three draws, including a 1-1 tie in their World Cup qualifying match on June 3.

How to make Copa America 2021 picks

Fornelli also has two other 2021 Copa America picks for Monday, June 14, including one that pays plus-money. He's only sharing his top picks here.

So which 2021 Copa America picks should you make on Monday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see Monday's top Copa America 2021 picks, all from the expert who has crushed his soccer picks.