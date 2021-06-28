Argentina will look to wrap up the top spot in Group A when it takes on Bolivia in the 2021 Copa America on Monday at Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba, Brazil. Argentina, which can clinch a spot against the Group B fourth-place team on Saturday in the quarterfinals, is eyeing its 15th Copa America championship, which would tie Uruguay for most tournament titles. The Copa America is the world's oldest soccer tournament.

After studying both matchups on Monday, Fornelli has two strong picks, but neither has Argentina as a -700 favorite to win. Although Argentina has just three goals in the tournament, it has a number of top-notch goal scorers, including veteran superstar and captain Lionel Messi. In 147 matches for Argentina, Messi has 73 career goals, including the Argentinians' lone goal in the tournament opener against Chile in a 1-1 draw. Messi, who stars for Barcelona in La Liga, scored 38 goals in 47 matches this past season.

Although Bolivia is winless in the tournament, it would love to spring an upset and give Argentina a harder draw in the quarterfinals. Bolivia has been outscored 6-1 in the three previous tournament games. Right midfielder Erwin Mario Saavedra scored the side's only goal in a 3-1 loss to Paraguay on June 14. He has three goals in 27 career games for his country.

