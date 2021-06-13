After much questioning whether it would be played at all, the 47th Copa America kicks off on Sunday when host country and tournament favorite Brazil battles Venezuela and Colombia collides with Ecuador. Originally scheduled to be co-hosted by Colombia and Argentina, the monthlong tournament was moved to Brazil for the 2021 edition. The 10 Copa America teams have been divided into two groups of five, and four teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage.

On Sunday, Brazil has been installed as a -1300 favorite in the Brazil vs. Venezuela odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while Venezuela is a +5500 underdog. In the other match, Colombia is a -112 favorite in the Colombia vs. Ecuador odds, while Ecuador is a +360 underdog.

After studying both matchups on Sunday, Fornelli likes Brazil to score over 1.5 goals (-400) against Venezuela. The defending Copa America champions, Brazil has been on a roll this year. The Brazilians have six wins in their last six matches, outscoring their opponents 16-2. They've been held to less than two goals only once during that stretch.

In addition, Brazil could potentially face a depleted Venezuela side on Sunday. According to reports on Saturday, 12 members of the Venezuela delegation, including players, have tested positive for COVID-19. Those individuals have been isolated in rooms and are being monitored, putting the participation of any players who tested positive in serious jeopardy.

