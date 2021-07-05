Brazil continues its quest to repeat as tournament champion when it takes on Peru on Monday in the semifinals of the 2021 Copa America in Rio de Janeiro. Brazil beat Peru 3-1 in the 2019 final to win its ninth title, before last year's event was canceled. The Brazilians cruised through the group stage, winning their first three games handily before playing to a draw with Ecuador while resting their top players. Brazil beat Chile 1-0 in Friday's quarterfinal despite playing the second half with 10 men. Peru finished second in Group B, with its only loss a 4-0 setback to Brazil, and beat Paraguay on penalty kicks on Friday.

Kickoff from Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium is set for 7 p.m ET. Brazil is the -450 favorite (risk $450 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Peru vs. Brazil odds from William Hill Sportsbook, with Peru the +1600 underdog. The over-under for total goals scored is set at 2.5.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Peru vs. Brazil:

Peru vs. Brazil spread: Brazil -1.5

Peru vs. Brazil over-under: 2.5 goals

Peru vs. Brazil money line: Peru +1600, Brazil -450, Draw +500

PERU: Gianluca Lapadula has 61 goals in seven seasons in Italy's Serie A

BRA: Brazil has outscored its opponents 27-4 since the start of 2020

Why you should back Brazil

The Selecao have long been one of the world's most dynamic attacking teams, but this version is equally stout on the back end. Brazil cruised through the group stage with a 10-2 advantage in goals and has nine clean sheets in its past 12 matches. Thiago Silva of Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain's Marquinhos are an elite defensive pairing, and midfielder Casemiro hounds attackers in front of them. The squad also has two of the world's top goalkeepers, with Liverpool's Alisson and Manchester City's Ederson fighting for the top job for Qatar 2022.

Brazil has lost to Peru just five times in 50 meetings all-time (35-10-5), and the 4-0 win on June 17 showed the team's firepower. Neymar and Richarlison were among the goal-scorers, and the team also has Roberto Firmino and 20-year-old star Vinicius Junior available. Neymar is No. 2 to Pele on Brazil's all-time scoring list with 68, trailing by just nine, and had 15 goals and seven assists for PSG last season. Brazil has scored 16 goals in its last five against Peru, which has allowed 10 in its five Copa America matches and has one clean sheet in its last 14 games.

Why you should back Peru

La Blanquirroja come in off a rousing victory against Paraguay, and while they have beaten Brazil just five times, two of those have come in the last seven meetings. Peru also is motivated to avenge the 2019 loss and the lopsided setback in the group stage. It won this event in 1975 and routed two-time champion Chile 3-0 in the semis in 2019. The Brazil loss is Peru's only setback in the past six games, and it has beaten strong Ecuador and Colombia sides in that stretch. The Peruvians have a lot of young talent that will be eager to knock off one of the world's top teams.

Peru relies on experienced midfielder Christian Cueva, who had eight goals and seven assists in just 15 matches in the Saudi Arabian Pro League last season. Gianluca Lapadula should step up in the absence of the suspended Andre Carillo, and he scored critical goals against Ecuador and Paraguay in this tournament. Santiago Ormeno, who scored 15 with Puebla in Liga MX last season, is likely to take over Carillo's spot.

