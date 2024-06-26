Jamaica scored their first goal in Copa America history ... except it was on the wrong net as a deflection from midfielder Kasey Palmer sent Piero Hincapié's cross past his goalkeeper Jahmali Waite from an impossible angle. It's a goal that could prove to be pivotal as depending on how results go, the Reggae Boyz could be eliminated. While own goals have already overtaken the Euros with the tournament already having seven, now they're making their way to Copa America.

Jamaica would create more issues for themselves conceding a penalty right before the half which Kendry Páez scored for his first goal of this tournament. Let's take a look at the crazy own goal:

It should've been an easy claim for Waite but the deflection from his defender was just enough to send it right over his outstretched arms. After Ecuador dropped their opening match to Venezuela due to Enner Valencia being red-carded in the 20th minute of play, they've now had some fortune go their own way. Michail Antonio would eventually score Jamiaca's first actual goal of Copa America in the second half with a close-range finish.

Antonio saw a goal called back against Mexico due to being offside but this one will count and put him in the history books for the Reggae Boyz. After both teams lost their opening matches in the tournament, they have it all to play for facing each other.