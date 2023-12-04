The New York and Los Angeles metropolitan areas are amongst the 14 hosts for an expanded version of the Copa America next summer, which will see South American sides duke it out alongside some of North America's best teams.

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, headlines the Monday announcement as the site of three matches, including the first semifinal matchup on July 9. Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina will host the other semifinal on July 10, as well as the third place match on July 13.

As the South American confederation previously announced, Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium will hold the opening game on June 20 and Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida will host the final on July 14. Lionel Messi's Argentina will play the first match of the Copa America and make stops in East Rutherford and Miami Gardens in the group stage, the latter of which will be familiar terrain for the Arenginta captain and current Inter Miami player.

The U.S. men's national team, who booked their spot in the Copa America with their Concacaf Nations League triumph over Trinidad and Tobago last month, will play their group stage matches at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Atlanta, and Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Should they make it as far as the final in Miami as a group winner, their path would take them to Vegas for the quarterfinals and Charlotte for the semifinals .

Mexico will play at NRG Stadium in Houston, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, while Brazil will pop into Inglewood, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California during their group stage campaigns. The draw will take place on Thursday in Miami. See below for a list of all of the host cities, along match schedule and draw pots.

2024 Copa America venues

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Children's Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas

Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Florida

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

2024 Copa America schedule

Group stage:

Thursday, June 20

Argentina vs. A4 (Atlanta, Georgia)

Friday, June 21

A2 vs. A3 (Arlington, Texas)

Saturday, June 22

Mexico vs. B4 (Houston, Texas)

B2 vs. B3 (Santa Clara, California)

Sunday, June 23

C2 vs. C3 (Miami Gardens, Florida)

United States vs. C4 (Arlington, Texas)

Monday, June 24

D2 vs. D3 (Houston, Texas)

Brazil vs. D4 (Inglewood, California)

Tuesday, June 25

A3 vs. Argentina (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

A2 vs. A4 (Kansas City, Kansas)

Wednesday, June 26

B2 vs. B4 (Las Vegas, Nevada)

B3 vs. Mexico (Inglewood, California)

Thursday, June 27

C2 vs. C4 (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

C3 vs. United States (Atlanta, Georgia)

Friday, June 28

D2 vs. D4 (Glendale, Arizona)

D3 vs. Brazil (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Saturday, June 29

Argentina vs. A2 (Miami Gardens, Florida)

A4 vs. A3 (Orlando, Florida)

Sunday, June 30

B4 vs. B3 (Austin, Texas)

Mexico VS. B2 (Glendale, Arizona)

Monday, July 1

C4 vs. C3 (Orlando, Florida)

United States vs. C2 (Kansas City, Missouri)

Tuesday, July 2

D4 vs. D3 (Austin, Texas)

Brazil vs. D2 (Santa Clara, California)

Quarterfinals:

Thursday, July 4

Match 25: Group A winner vs. Group B runner-up (Houston, Texas)

Friday, July 5

Match 26: Group B winner vs. Group A runner-up (Arlington, Texas)

Saturday, July 6

Match 28: Group D winner vs. Group C runner-up (Glendale, Arizona)

Match 27: Group C winner vs. Group D runner-up (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Semifinals:

Tuesday, July 9

Match 25 winner vs. Match 26 winner (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

Wednesday, July 10

Match 27 winner vs. Match 28 winner (Charlotte, North Carolina)

Third-place game:

Saturday, July 13

Semifinalist loser 1 vs. Semifinalist loser 2 (Charlotte, North Carolina)

Final:

Sunday, July 14

Semifinalist winner 1 vs. Semifinalist winner 2 (Miami Gardens, Florida)

2024 Copa America pots

Pot 1:

A1: Argentina

B1: Mexico

C1: United States

D1: Brazil

Pot 2 (FIFA ranking in parenthesis):

Uruguay (11)

Colombia (15)

Ecuador (32)

Peru (35)

Pot 3 (FIFA ranking in parenthesis):

Chile (40)

Panama (41)

Venezuela (49)

Paraguay (53)

Pot 4 (FIFA ranking in parenthesis):

Jamaica (55)

Bolivia (85)

Canada or Trinidad and Tobago (via play-in)

Costa Rica or Honduras (via play-in)

How to watch 2024 Copa America draw