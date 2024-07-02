adams.jpg
Copa America is here as CONMEBOL and Concacaf will join forces for the first time since 2016. In that edition, Chile won over Argentina, but a lot has changed since then. La Roja have struggled as of late and are looking to rebound under a proven coach in Ricardo Gareca, who got Peru to the 2018 World Cup. Argentina are reigning champions of Copa America and won the 2022 World Cup. 

It's a chance for the United States, Canada and Mexico to prepare for the 2026 World Cup that they'll be jointly hosting while serving as a chance for fans in the U.S. to see some of the world's best. 

Due to the World Cup, the trio of hosts won't take part in World Cup qualifying so this tournament will show where they need to improve ahead of then.

Check out the schedule for the tournament: 

Group Stage

Thursday, June 20
Argentina 2, Canada 0

Friday, June 21
Peru 0, Chile 0

Saturday, June 22
Ecuador 1, Venezuela 2
Mexico 1, Jamaica 0

Sunday, June, 23
United States 2, Bolivia 0
Uruguay 3, Panama 1

Monday, June 24
Colombia 2, Paraguay 1
Brazil 0, Costa Rica 0

Tuesday, June 25
Peru 0, Canada 1
Chile 0, Argentina 1

Wednesday, June 26
Ecuador 2, Jamaica 1
Venezuela 1, Mexico 0

Thursday, June 27
Panama 2, United States 1
Uruguay 5, Bolivia 0

Friday, June 28
Colombia 3, Costa Rica 0
Paraguay 1, Brazil 4

Saturday, June 29
Argentina 2, Peru 0
Canada 0, Chile 0

Sunday, June 30
Mexico 0, Ecuador 0
Jamaica 0, Venezuela 3

Monday, July 1
Bolivia 1, Panama 3
United States 0, Uruguay 1

Tuesday, July 2
Brazil vs. Colombia, 9 p.m. on FS1
Costa Rica vs. Paraguay, 9 p.m. on FS2

Round of 16

Thursday, July 4
Argentina vs. Ecuador, 8 p.m. on FOX

Friday, July 5
Canada vs. Venezuela, 8 p.m. on FS1

Saturday, July 6
1D vs. Panama, 3 p.m. on FS1
Uruguay vs. 2D, 6 p.m. on FS1

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 9
TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. on FS1

Wednesday, July 10
W27 vs. W28, 8 p.m. on FS1

Third Place

Saturday, July 13
L29 vs. L30, 8 p.m. on FS1

Final

Sunday, July 14
W29 vs. W30, 8 p.m. on FOX