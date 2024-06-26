Copa America is here as CONMEBOL and Concacaf will join forces for the first time since 2016. In that edition, Chile won over Argentina, but a lot has changed since then. La Roja have struggled as of late and are looking to rebound under a proven coach in Ricardo Gareca, who got Peru to the 2018 World Cup. Argentina are reigning champions of Copa America and won the 2022 World Cup.
It's a chance for the United States, Canada and Mexico to prepare for the 2026 World Cup that they'll be jointly hosting while serving as a chance for fans in the U.S. to see some of the world's best.
Due to the World Cup, the trio of hosts won't take part in World Cup qualifying so this tournament will show where they need to improve ahead of then.
Check out the schedule for the tournament:
Group Stage
Thursday, June 20
Argentina 2, Canada 0
Friday, June 21
Peru 0, Chile 0
Saturday, June 22
Ecuador 1, Venezuela 2
Mexico 1, Jamaica 0
Sunday, June, 23
United States 2, Bolivia 0
Uruguay 3, Panama 1
Monday, June 24
Colombia 2, Paraguay 1
Brazil 0, Costa Rica 0
Tuesday, June 25
Peru 0, Canada 1
Chile 0, Argentina 1
Wednesday, June 26
Ecuador vs. Jamaica, 6 p.m. on FS1
Venezuela vs. Mexico, 9 p.m. on FS1
Thursday, June 27
Panama vs. United States, 6 p.m. on FOX
Uruguay vs. Bolivia, 9 p.m. on FOX
Friday, June 28
Colombia vs. Costa Rica, 6 p.m. on FS1
Paraguay vs. Brazil, 9 p.m. on FS1
Saturday, June 29
Argentina vs. Peru, 8 p.m. on FS1
Canada vs. Chile, 8 p.m. on FS2
Sunday, June 30
Mexico vs. Ecuador, 8 p.m. on FS1
Jamaica vs. Venezuela, 8 p.m. on FOX
Monday, July 1
Bolivia vs. Panama, 9 p.m. on FS2
United States vs. Uruguay 9 p.m. on FS1
Tuesday, July 2
Brazil vs. Colombia, 9 p.m. on FS1
Costa Rica vs. Paraguay, 9 p.m. on FS2
Round of 16
Thursday, July 4
1A vs. 2B, 8 p.m. on FOX
Friday, July 5
1B vs. 2A, 8 p.m. on FS1
Saturday, July 6
1D vs. 2C, 3 p.m. on FS1
1C vs. 2D, 6 p.m. on FS1
Semifinals
Tuesday, July 9
TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. on FS1
Wednesday, July 10
W27 vs. W28, 8 p.m. on FS1
Third Place
Saturday, July 13
L29 vs. L30, 8 p.m. on FS1
Final
Sunday, July 14
W29 vs. W30, 8 p.m. on FOX