The 2024 edition of Copa America is almost underway as Argentina looks to win consecutive titles in what could be Lionel Messi's final appearance in the tournament. With Copa America taking place in the United States, six spots have been taken by Concacaf sides as the United States, Mexico, Panama, Canada, Jamaica, and Costa Rica all qualified for the tournament to play alongside the 10 CONMEBOL teams. 

Ahead of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, it's a good time for Concacaf sides to test themselves ahead of a critical tournament but this edition of Copa America is bound to have surprises. 

Here are the standings, schedule, and how to watch each game:

Group A

PlaceTeamMPWDLGFGAGDPts

1

Argentina

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2

Peru

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

Chile

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

4

Canada

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

June 20
Argentina vs. Canada, 8 p.m. on FS1

June 21
Peru vs. Chile, 8 p.m. on FS1

June 25
Peru vs. Canada, 6 p.m. on on FS1
Chile vs. Argentina, 9 p.m. on FS1

June 29
Argentina vs. Peru, 8 p.m. on FS1
Canada vs. Chile, 8 p.m. on FS2

Group B

PlaceTeamMPWDLGFGAGDPts
1Mexico00000000
2Ecuador00000000
3Venezuela00000000
4Jamaica00000000

June 22
Ecuador vs. Venezuela, 6 p.m. on FS1
Mexico vs. Jamaica, 9 p.m. on FS1

June 26
Ecuador vs. Jamaica, 6 p.m. on FS1
Venezuela vs. Mexico, 9 p.m. on FS1

June 30
Mexico vs. Ecuador, 8 p.m. on FS1
Jamaica vs. Venezuela, 8 p.m. on FOX

Group C

PlaceTeamMPWDLGFGAGDPts
1United States00000000
2Uruguay00000000
3Panama00000000
4Bolivia00000000

June, 23
United States vs. Bolivia, 6 p.m.  on FOX
Uruguay vs. Panama, 9 p.m. on FOX

June 27
Panama vs. United States, 6 p.m. on FOX
Uruguay vs. Bolivia, 9 p.m. on FOX

July 1
Bolivia vs. Panama, 9 p.m. on FS2
United States vs. Uruguay 9 p.m. on FS1

Group D

PlaceTeamMPWDLGFGAGDPts
1Brazil00000000
2Colombia00000000
3Paraguay00000000
4Costa Rica00000000

June 24
Colombia vs. Paraguay, 6 p.m. on FS1
Brazil vs. Costa Rica, 9 p.m. on FS1

June 28
Colombia vs. Costa Rica, 6 p.m. on FS1
Paraguay vs. Brazil, 9 p.m. on FS1

July 2
Brazil vs. Colombia, 9 p.m. on FS1
Costa Rica vs. Paraguay, 9 p.m. on FS2

Round of 16

July 4
1A vs. 2B, 8 p.m. on FOX

July 5
1B vs. 2A, 8 p.m. on FS1

July 6
1D vs. 2C, 3 p.m. on FS1
1C vs. 2D, 6 p.m. on FS1

Semifinals

July 9
W25 vs. W26 on FS1

July 10
W27 vs. W28 on FS1

Third Place

July 13
L29 vs. L30, 8 p.m. on FS1

Final

July 14
W29 vs. W30, 8 p.m. on FOX