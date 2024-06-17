The 2024 edition of Copa America is almost underway as Argentina looks to win consecutive titles in what could be Lionel Messi's final appearance in the tournament. With Copa America taking place in the United States, six spots have been taken by Concacaf sides as the United States, Mexico, Panama, Canada, Jamaica, and Costa Rica all qualified for the tournament to play alongside the 10 CONMEBOL teams.

Ahead of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, it's a good time for Concacaf sides to test themselves ahead of a critical tournament but this edition of Copa America is bound to have surprises.

Here are the standings, schedule, and how to watch each game:

Group A

Place Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Peru 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Chile 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

June 20

Argentina vs. Canada, 8 p.m. on FS1

June 21

Peru vs. Chile, 8 p.m. on FS1

June 25

Peru vs. Canada, 6 p.m. on on FS1

Chile vs. Argentina, 9 p.m. on FS1

June 29

Argentina vs. Peru, 8 p.m. on FS1

Canada vs. Chile, 8 p.m. on FS2

Group B

Place Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Ecuador 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Venezuela 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Jamaica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

June 22

Ecuador vs. Venezuela, 6 p.m. on FS1

Mexico vs. Jamaica, 9 p.m. on FS1

June 26

Ecuador vs. Jamaica, 6 p.m. on FS1

Venezuela vs. Mexico, 9 p.m. on FS1

June 30

Mexico vs. Ecuador, 8 p.m. on FS1

Jamaica vs. Venezuela, 8 p.m. on FOX

Group C

Place Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 United States 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Uruguay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Panama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Bolivia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

June, 23

United States vs. Bolivia, 6 p.m. on FOX

Uruguay vs. Panama, 9 p.m. on FOX

June 27

Panama vs. United States, 6 p.m. on FOX

Uruguay vs. Bolivia, 9 p.m. on FOX

July 1

Bolivia vs. Panama, 9 p.m. on FS2

United States vs. Uruguay 9 p.m. on FS1

Group D

Place Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Colombia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Paraguay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

June 24

Colombia vs. Paraguay, 6 p.m. on FS1

Brazil vs. Costa Rica, 9 p.m. on FS1

June 28

Colombia vs. Costa Rica, 6 p.m. on FS1

Paraguay vs. Brazil, 9 p.m. on FS1

July 2

Brazil vs. Colombia, 9 p.m. on FS1

Costa Rica vs. Paraguay, 9 p.m. on FS2

Round of 16

July 4

1A vs. 2B, 8 p.m. on FOX

July 5

1B vs. 2A, 8 p.m. on FS1

July 6

1D vs. 2C, 3 p.m. on FS1

1C vs. 2D, 6 p.m. on FS1

Semifinals

July 9

W25 vs. W26 on FS1

July 10

W27 vs. W28 on FS1

Third Place

July 13

L29 vs. L30, 8 p.m. on FS1

Final

July 14

W29 vs. W30, 8 p.m. on FOX