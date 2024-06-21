The 2024 edition of Copa America is underway as Argentina looks to win consecutive titles in what could be Lionel Messi's final appearance in the tournament. With Copa America taking place in the United States, six spots have been taken by Concacaf sides as the United States, Mexico, Panama, Canada, Jamaica, and Costa Rica all qualified for the tournament to play alongside the 10 CONMEBOL teams.
Ahead of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, it's a good time for Concacaf sides to test themselves ahead of a critical tournament but this edition of Copa America is bound to have surprises.
You can watch Copa America 2024 on Fubo (try for free).
Here are the standings, schedule, and how to watch each game:
Golazo Starting XI Newsletter
Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe
Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Group A
|Place
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
1
Argentina
1
1
0
0
2
0
+2
3
2
Peru
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Chile
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Canada
1
0
0
1
0
2
-2
0
June 20
Argentina 2, Canada
June 21
Peru vs. Chile, 8 p.m. on FS1
June 25
Peru vs. Canada, 6 p.m. on on FS1
Chile vs. Argentina, 9 p.m. on FS1
June 29
Argentina vs. Peru, 8 p.m. on FS1
Canada vs. Chile, 8 p.m. on FS2
Group B
|Place
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ecuador
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Venezuela
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Jamaica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
June 22
Ecuador vs. Venezuela, 6 p.m. on FS1
Mexico vs. Jamaica, 9 p.m. on FS1
June 26
Ecuador vs. Jamaica, 6 p.m. on FS1
Venezuela vs. Mexico, 9 p.m. on FS1
June 30
Mexico vs. Ecuador, 8 p.m. on FS1
Jamaica vs. Venezuela, 8 p.m. on FOX
Group C
|Place
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|United States
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Uruguay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Panama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Bolivia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
June, 23
United States vs. Bolivia, 6 p.m. on FOX
Uruguay vs. Panama, 9 p.m. on FOX
June 27
Panama vs. United States, 6 p.m. on FOX
Uruguay vs. Bolivia, 9 p.m. on FOX
July 1
Bolivia vs. Panama, 9 p.m. on FS2
United States vs. Uruguay 9 p.m. on FS1
For a passionate, unapologetic and informed discussion about the USMNT and the state of the American game catch the Call It What You Want podcast! Download and follow Call It What You Want on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts!
Group D
|Place
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Brazil
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Colombia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Paraguay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Costa Rica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
June 24
Colombia vs. Paraguay, 6 p.m. on FS1
Brazil vs. Costa Rica, 9 p.m. on FS1
June 28
Colombia vs. Costa Rica, 6 p.m. on FS1
Paraguay vs. Brazil, 9 p.m. on FS1
July 2
Brazil vs. Colombia, 9 p.m. on FS1
Costa Rica vs. Paraguay, 9 p.m. on FS2
Round of 16
July 4
1A vs. 2B, 8 p.m. on FOX
July 5
1B vs. 2A, 8 p.m. on FS1
July 6
1D vs. 2C, 3 p.m. on FS1
1C vs. 2D, 6 p.m. on FS1
Semifinals
July 9
TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. on FS1
July 10
TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. on FS1
Third Place
July 13
L29 vs. L30, 8 p.m. on FS1
Final
July 14
W29 vs. W30, 8 p.m. on FOX