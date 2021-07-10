Brazil has hosted Copa America on five previous occasions and was crowned champion each time. The most recent title came in 2019, when the Brazilians defeated Peru 3-1 for their ninth overall Copa championship. Brazil will attempt to continue the trend as it hosts Argentina in the 2021 Copa America Final. The 2021 Copa America schedule concludes with a matchup between two world soccer powerhouses. Brazil is looking to win back-to-back titles for the third time since 1997-99, and join Uruguay (15) and Argentina (14) as the only clubs to reach double digits in all-time Copa America championships.

BRA: Is riding a 13-game unbeaten streak (12 wins, one draw) since a 1-0 loss to Argentina in a friendly in November 2019

ARG: Has gone 19 matches without a loss (11 wins, eight draws) since falling to Brazil in the 2019 Copa America semifinals



Why you should back Brazil

The Brazilians have allowed only two goals in the tournament thus far, matching Uruguay for fewest, while posting clean sheets in four of their six contests. They also lead all teams with 12 tallies and the production has been spread out all across the roster. Ten different players have scored for Brazil, with Neymar and Lucas Paqueta being the only ones to strike twice.

Paqueta has been Brazil's most potent weapon in the knockout rounds, scoring the club's only goals in 1-0 victories over Chile in the quarterfinals and Peru in the semis. The 23-year-old midfielder finished fourth in goals for Lyon of France's Ligue 1 this past season with nine and tied for third on the team with five assists. Neymar has assisted on three of Brazil's tallies in the 2021 Copa America, including Paqueta's tally versus Peru, to rank second overall in the tournament.

Why you should back Argentina

The Argentines also possess a dangerous offense, as they are just one goal behind Brazil with 11. The biggest key to their success is clearly Lionel Messi, who is first in the competition in both goals (four) and assists (five). The 34-year-old superstar has been especially dynamic of late, registering three tallies and four assists over his last three matches.

Messi can etch his name in the history book Saturday as he is one goal away from tying Brazilian legend Pele for most international tallies (77) in South American history. He hasn't been the only one carrying the load for Argentina, however, as Lautaro Martinez has been doing his part of late. The 23-year-old forward, who was second on Inter Milan of Italy's Serie A in 2020-21 with 17 goals, has converted in each of the Argentines' last three matches.

