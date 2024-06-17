Copa America gets underway on Thursday with world champions and defending titleholders Argentina getting the tournament underway against Canada at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It is only on Sunday that the USMNT will come into play on home soil at AT&T Stadium, but we are ready for a two-week period of loaded slates as Copa America and UEFA Euro 2024 blend this summer, but we will focus on the games that you cannot miss in the group stage in the U.S.

Group A: Argentina vs. Canada

Date: Thursday, June 20 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, June 20 | Time: 8 p.m. ET Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. Watch: FS1, Univision, TUDN or Fubo (try for free)

Regardless of the fact that the USMNT are not kicking off their own tournament given Argentina's status as defending champions, it is Canada who will take on Lionel Messi and teammates in Arlington, Texas, in our first offering. Not only is it the excitement of the very first matchup, there is also the fact that Jesse Marsch will make his competitive debut as Canadian head coach on top of the Albiceleste needing time to get going before winning the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Could we see an upset result to kick things off in Group A?

Group C: USMNT vs. Bolivia

Date: Sunday, June 23 | Time: 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 23 | Time: 6 p.m. ET Location: AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Texas, U.S.

AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Texas, U.S. Watch: FOX, Univision, TUDN or Fubo (try for free)

A few days later, the USMNT will finally enter the fray and their Group C opener against Bolivia -- on paper -- should be a smooth enough entry. Gregg Berhalter's men were caught cold by Colombia recently which hinted at some potential difficulties against South American opponents, so it is absolutely critical for the Americans to start strongly in Texas. Failure to do so could compromise top spot in Group C which would almost certainly set the U.S. on a collision course with either Brazil or Colombia as Group D winners. It should be said that first of second spot theoretically will bring a challenging quarterfinal, but the hope is that a few surprise results and performers could present an entirely different knockout round once a few group results are known.

Group B: Mexico vs. Ecuador

Date: Sunday, June 30 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 30 | Time: 8 p.m. ET Location: State Farm Stadium - Glendale, Arizona, U.S.

State Farm Stadium - Glendale, Arizona, U.S. Watch: FOX, Univision, TUDN or Fubo (try for free)

Preparation for the Copa America has not been ideal for the Mexicans and Group B looks a lot harder despite it only housing Ecuador, Jamaica and Venezeula -- not the big guns like Argentina or Brazil. El Tri are at a low ebb right, now but getting familiar foes the Reggae Boyz first before La Vinotinto could actually set Jaime Lozano's men up perfectly for their third and final group game against La Tri. Ecuador could be a decider for whether Mexico finish first or second which would be the difference between potentially facing Argentina in the quarterfinals.

Group C: USMNT vs. Uruguay

Date: Monday, July 1 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Monday, July 1 | Time: 9 p.m. ET Location: Arrowhead Stadium - Kansas City, Missouri, U.S.

Arrowhead Stadium - Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. Watch: FS1, Univision, TUDN or Fubo (try for free)

Although the opener against Bolivia is big for the USMNT, the third and final game against Uruguay is arguably the most decisive one. Top spot could be in play at that point against Marcelo Bielsa's Celeste and the likely outcome and future quarterfinals opponents means that this could be a game to decide which team avoids Brazil directly out of the group stage. On paper, the Uruguayans should be the toughest nut to crack and familiarity with Panama dictates that the South American pairing of Bolivia and Uruguay are likely to be the trap games for the U.S. in Group C.

Group D: Brazil vs. Colombia

Date: Tuesday, July 2 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, July 2 | Time: 9 p.m. ET Location: Levi's Stadium - Santa Clara, California, U.S.

Levi's Stadium - Santa Clara, California, U.S. Watch: FS1, Univision, TUDN or Fubo (try for free)

Arguably the most appetizing game of the whole group stage is saved for last with two of South America's most entertaining nations going up against each other in California. Brazil vs. Colombia in Group D is not only expected to dictate who finishes top and second -- which logically means that one will face the USMNT in the quarterfinals -- it also pits these two in a potential high stakes scenario which could mean that any unexpected results against the likes of Paraguay or Costa Rica could result in a surprise brush with elimination for one of these two.