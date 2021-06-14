Copa America actions continues on Monday as Matchday 1 play begins in Group B. Host nation Brazil are the favorites to win the competition and had no trouble with Venezuela in their opener, while fellow contenders like Argentina, Uruguay and Colombia hope to make noise and take home the title next month.
The competition's new format sees two groups of five, with four teams from each advancing to the quarterfinals. The final is set for July 10 at 10 p.m. ET.
The tournament was originally set to take place in Argentina and Colombia but was moved just before the start of the tournament, with Brazil hosting it in back to back editions. The 2019 Copa America was won by the Brazilians, beating Peru in the final, 3-1.
Here's a look at the action set for Monday, June 14:
Argentina vs. Chile
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Nilton Santos -- Rio de Jaineiro, Brazil
- TV: FS1 and TUDN
- Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Paraguay vs. Bolivia
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Olimpico -- Goias, Brazil
- TV: FS1 and TUDN
- Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Copa America Odds
All odds via William Hill sportsbook
Argentina vs. Chile
Argentina -150, Draw +260, Chile +475
Over 2.5 (+140), Under 2.5 (-170)
Paraguay vs. Bolivia
Paraguay -155, Draw +260, Bolivia +500
Over 2.5 (+115), Under 2.5 (-145)
