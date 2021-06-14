Copa America actions continues on Monday as Matchday 1 play begins in Group B. Host nation Brazil are the favorites to win the competition and had no trouble with Venezuela in their opener, while fellow contenders like Argentina, Uruguay and Colombia hope to make noise and take home the title next month.

The competition's new format sees two groups of five, with four teams from each advancing to the quarterfinals. The final is set for July 10 at 10 p.m. ET.

The tournament was originally set to take place in Argentina and Colombia but was moved just before the start of the tournament, with Brazil hosting it in back to back editions. The 2019 Copa America was won by the Brazilians, beating Peru in the final, 3-1.

Here's a look at the action set for Monday, June 14:

Argentina vs. Chile

Time : 5 p.m. ET

: 5 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Nilton Santos -- Rio de Jaineiro, Brazil

: Estadio Nilton Santos -- Rio de Jaineiro, Brazil TV: FS1 and TUDN

Live stream: fuboTV

Paraguay vs. Bolivia

Time : 8 p.m. ET

: 8 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Olimpico -- Goias, Brazil

: Estadio Olimpico -- Goias, Brazil TV: FS1 and TUDN

Live stream: fuboTV

Copa America Odds

Argentina vs. Chile

Argentina -150, Draw +260, Chile +475

Over 2.5 (+140), Under 2.5 (-170)

Paraguay vs. Bolivia

Paraguay -155, Draw +260, Bolivia +500

Over 2.5 (+115), Under 2.5 (-145)

