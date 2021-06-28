Copa America's group stage reaches its conclusion on Monday as Group A plays its final game ahead of the quarterfinal round. The eight quarterfinalists are already known, but now there is positioning to play for as we'll find out the matchups after tonight's games.

Brazil, Peru, Colombia and Ecuador advanced from Group B, while Argentina, Paraguay, Chile and Uruguay are all through from Group A.

Argentina finish atop the group with a win on Monday, while Uruguay are hoping to get out of fourth to avoid playing Brazil.

Argentina vs. Bolivia

Time : 8 p.m. ET

: 8 p.m. ET Location : Arena Pantanal -- Cuiaba, Brazil

: Arena Pantanal -- Cuiaba, Brazil TV: FS1 and TUDN

FS1 and TUDN Live stream:

Uruguay vs. Paraguay

Time : 8 p.m. ET

: 8 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Nilton Santos -- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

: Estadio Nilton Santos -- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil TV: FS2 and Galavision

FS2 and Galavision Live stream:

Copa America odds

Argentina vs. Bolivia

Argentina -800; Draw +700; Bolivia +2500

Uruguay vs. Paraguay

Uruguay +100; Draw +190; Paraguay +380

