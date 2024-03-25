With Canada and Costa Rica winning their playoff games, the field for Copa America is set. Taking place in the United States from June 20- July 14, six Conacaf nations will join CONMEBOL to see if anyone can unseat Argentina from their throne. With teams like Colombia and Uruguay rapidly improving, it's a chance for the United States, Mexico, and Canada to play competitive matches since they won't be involved in World Cup qualifying. For the USMNT in particular, there are questions of if they can keep up with the world's best and some of those will be answered by having been drawn into a group alongside Uruguay.
As the tournament is around the corner, it's a good time to see where all 16 nations rank to see who has the best chance of winning Copa America. It may be Argentina's tournament to lose but that doesn't mean that it's not good to get to know their challengers.
Check out where all the teams rank:
|RANK
|TEAM
|ANALYSIS
|1
|Argentina
|Until proven otherwise, not only is Argentina the best team in CONMEBOL, but they're also the best team in the world. Lionel Scaloni has this team performing at peak levels even when Lionel Messi isn't in the lineup, which is why Argentina are expected to repeat as Copa America champions this summer.
|2
|Brazil
|The Dorival Junior era couldn't have gotten off to a better start than by knocking off England at Wembley for the first time since 1995. Brazil has had a few slip ups recently but as they learn to play without Neymar, this is a team that can get back to their best.
|3
|Uruguay
|One of the most interesting teams in the world, Marcelo Biesla hasn't been in charge for long but his effect can already be felt as Uruguay are a force again. With Darwin Nunez leading the line, this is a team that can shock some people.
|4
|Colombia
|Another South American side picking up landmark results, not only did Colombia defeat Spain but they did so while securing a shut out as well. Now riding a 20 match unbeaten steeak, Colombia will feel that they can keep up with any team in the world.
|5
|United States
|The dominant force in Concacaf, the United States en's national team will now enter a tournament alongside the best teams in the world. It's a proving ground for Gregg Berhalter and the squad as the USMNT may be riding high following their third consecutive Concacaf Nations League title, but that won't mean much entering Copa America.
|6
|Ecuador
|While striker is still an issue for Ecuador, this is a sneaky good team that can grind out a result due to their defense and strength in midfield. Ecuador are one of the sides that will be a good test for the Concacaf teams trying to prove that they can compete.
|7
|Mexico
|Things are better for Mexico under Jamie Lozano, except for the fact that they can't defeat the United States. It has been seven matches since El Tri have been able to best their Concacaf rivals. The addition of Julian Quinones will help the attack moving forward, but will it be enough?
|8
|Venezuela
|A rapidly improving team, Venezuela may be on a three match winless streak but when two of those matches are against Colombia and Italy, it does make sense. An aging side, health will play a large part in Venezuela's summer chances.
|9
|Canada
|It took winning a playoff match to get here, but Canada got the job done. Their star has fallen since the 2022 World Cup but with Jonathan David and Alphonso Davies, Canada cannot be overlooked. They know the goal and that they need results leading into a World Cup on home soil.
|10
|Paraguay
|A hard team to place, it feels like Paraguay hasn't been able to perform to the potential of their parts. It's something that needs to change quickly, but with the potential in the squad, they can upset the apple cart.
|11
|Jamaica
|With the federation making it so that players like Leon Bailey don't want to join up with the squad, off the pitch issues are limiting Jamaica's potential. The Reggae Boyz are a serious sleeper, but there is so much that needs to improve before they can challenge the big three in Concacaf.
|12
|Chile
|Caught in transition, Chile can grind out results, but every key player is on the wrong side of their prime. Imagining Chile's future, it doesn't look great.
|13
|Panama
|Adalberto Carrasquilla can't do everything for Panama. He's great, but this is a team that is beginning to reach their potential, and having been drawn into a tough group to advance from, it's hard to see Panama making much noise this summer.
|14
|Peru
|With three wins in their last 10 matches, Peru aren't in great territory with Copa America looming. Drawn with Argentian and Canada, it could be a quick tournament.
|15
|Costa Rica
|Costa Rica's golden age may be over, but with Keylor Navas and maximizing set play opportunities, Costa Rica are an interesting side that will always punch above their weight.
|16
|Bolivia
|When your only advantage is playing home games at altitude, it doesn't bode well for a tournament being held in the United States.