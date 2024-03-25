With Canada and Costa Rica winning their playoff games, the field for Copa America is set. Taking place in the United States from June 20- July 14, six Conacaf nations will join CONMEBOL to see if anyone can unseat Argentina from their throne. With teams like Colombia and Uruguay rapidly improving, it's a chance for the United States, Mexico, and Canada to play competitive matches since they won't be involved in World Cup qualifying. For the USMNT in particular, there are questions of if they can keep up with the world's best and some of those will be answered by having been drawn into a group alongside Uruguay.

As the tournament is around the corner, it's a good time to see where all 16 nations rank to see who has the best chance of winning Copa America. It may be Argentina's tournament to lose but that doesn't mean that it's not good to get to know their challengers.

Check out where all the teams rank: