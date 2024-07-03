Rank Team Change Analysis

1 Argentina - After wrapping up a perfect group stage, even with Lionel Messi missing the final match, there's no reason for Argentina to budge from the top spot. Lautaro Martinez found the back of the net twice against Peru and even with Messi's fitness as a concern, this is a complete team that are beginning to learn how to find their footing without their talisman.

2 Uruguay - The top scoring team in the Copa America group stage, Uruguay are legit contenders for the title. The goals come from everywhere but Darwin Nunez's leadership of the attack has been impressive. While he takes some shots that he shouldn't, Nunez presses relentlessly and keeps the defense on edge making things easier for his teammates.

3 Colombia - You don't go 26 matches without a loss because of nothing and by winning their group, Colombia has set themselves up for a clash with Panama. The issue is that if they win that, Brazil or Uruguay will be up next, so it's important to take Panama seriously while hopefully reserving energy for the next round.

4 Venezuela +2 In search of a signature win, La Vinotinto took care of Jamaica scoring three goals which could be the jolt they need ahead of facing Canada. One of the only South American teams along with Ecuador to not win Copa America, could this be the year?

5 Brazil +2 It doesn't feel like Brazil should rise up the ranks but drawing Colombia is a credible result. The issue is that Brazil will now be without Vinicius Junior in their match facing Uruguay due to yellow card accumulation. On one hand, considering his form, that's not a bad thing, but when facing top teams in the world a team needs their best players available.

6 Ecuador +2 Turning things around after Enner Valencia's red card in their opening match, Ecuador are right back on track, except for one issue. Due to not winning the group, they're now pitted against Argentina in the quarterfinals. It's a monumental task, but if they succeed, it could be a landmark result.

7 Canada +2 One of only two Conacaf teams to qualify for the quarterfinals, the Jesse Marsch era leading the Canucks is off to a good start, defensively at least. Only allowing two goals in group stage play is impressive but only scoring one goal despite playing two matches against teams who finished with 10 men shows that there is much room for growth.

8 Panama +5 I'd like the lottery numbers if you had Panama making it to the quarterfinals, but they took care of business against the United States and Bolivia to make it this far, although it will be tough to advance much further with Adalberto Carrasquilla still suspended.

9 United States -5 It was a disaster of a tournament for the United States and could be one that's felt for a long time if the federation decides to move on from Gregg Berhalter. From poor decisions to not pushing the pace enough, there is a lot that needs to change for the USMNT.

10 Mexico -5 Similarly to the United States, an overhaul is needed. The issue is that Mexico are already on their second coach since the World Cup, so it's harder to just assume that even a coaching change will be enough.

11 Costa Rica -1 The Ticos may be out of Copa America but their next generation is in good hands. Drawing Brazil is the highlight of the tournament, but also being able to see off Paraguay is an impressive result for a team moving on from their golden generation.

12 Chile +2 If Chile could keep 11 men on the pitch, they may have made the knockouts. A stout defense still somehow led by Claudio Bravo was hard to score on, but the attack didn't carry their end of the job.

13 Paraguay -1 At this end of the rankings, there isn't much good to say. Paraguay has young talent that could be good in the future so maybe taking their lumps this year could be fruitful.

14 Peru +1 See, Chile. But Chile at least avoided losing twice. Peru is a team whose next generation can't come soon enough.

15 Jamaica -4 Missing Andre Blake in a big way, the Reggae Boyz defense wasn't up for Copa America despite being drawn into a group without any major goal scoring teams. Just bringing in Premier Leauge players isn't enough.