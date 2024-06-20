The 2024 Copa America kicks off on Thursday and goes until June 14 with the big final set for Miami. Argentina are the favorites and the reigning champions having won the last edition and the 2022 World Cup while the likes of Brazil, Uruguay and Colombia hope to dethrone Lionel Messi and company. The United States, meanwhile, hope to impress and build momentum ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which they will host alongside Mexico and Canada.

It's going to be nearly a month of intense action with so much to prove from so many South American sides, especially those who aim to show that they haven't truly fallen such as Peru and Chile, aiming to regain lost form.

Before the action gets underway, let's take a look at our experts' picks for the tournament:

Chuck Booth Pardeep Cattry Sandra Herrera



Winners Uruguay Argentina Argentina



Runners-up Argentina Brazil Uruguay



Golden Boot Darwin Nunez, Uruguay Vinicius Jr., Brazil Lautaro Martinez, Argentina



Surprise team Venezuela Uruguay Ecuador



Disappointing team Mexico Mexico USA



How far USMNT go Quarterfinals Quarterfinals Quarterfinals





Why Argentina will win the Copa America



Picking a team with Messi to win a championship is expected, but Argentina are not a one-man team. They boast talent across the pitch in established stars like forward Lautaro Martinez and defender Cristian Romero, as well as exciting up-and-comers like Alejandro Garnacho and Valentin Carboni. Their recent success, coupled with optimism for the future and the fuel of sending off Messi on a high in what could be his final major international tournament should be more than plenty to see them lift the Copa America title for the 16th time. -- Pardeep Cattry

Why Argentina won't win the Copa America

Despite winning the last Copa America, Argentina won't be able to defend their title which says more about how far soccer has come in South America since 2021. Running into an improved Uruguay side, Marcelo Bielsa and Luis Suarez will deny Messi the chance to go back-to-back but this tournament is getting much better at the top levels with Uruguay, Colombia and Ecuador all trending in the right direction. -- Chuck Booth

Why Vinicius Junior will win the golden boot

There are a lot of top-tier attackers that will vie for this title, but it's hard to bet against Vinicius Junior these days. He's undeniably one of the best players in the game right now after a stellar season with Real Madrid in which he scored 24 goals, including one in the UEFA Champions League final. Vinicius Junior is becoming a big game player for his club and with an opportunity do so for his country, it seems likely that he will meet the moment yet again. -- Pardeep Cattry

Why Mexico will disappoint

Once the gold standard of North America, Mexico lack the same quality they once had. Their malaise has translated into underwhelming results against a wide range of opponents, looking like the inferior side in losses to Brazil, Uruguay, the U.S. and even Honduras in recent months. El Tri may have the luck of the draw at the Copa America but there's little to suggest a young team will impress - and perhaps warning signs that they will not even hit minimum markers of success with the countdown to a World Cup on home soil underway. -- Pardeep Cattry

Why Venezuela will surprise

Astonishingly Venezuela haven't played a match since March but it won't stop them from making an impression when they defeat Mexico to get out of their group. With one of the shortest players in the entire tournament in Yeferson Solteldo playing alongside one of the most physical in Salomón Rondón, Venezuela may seem like a create-a-team but with a strong defense and a supply line for Rondón, they're going to pull some upsets. -- Chuck Booth

Why USMNT will make the quarterfinals

They were already tested against CONMEBOL sides, embarrassed by Colombia (5-1 loss), and resilient against Brazil (1-1 draw). As the current kings of the region, with few issues dominating other Concacaf rivals, they're also tournament hosts. They're finally a squad with expectations, and destiny is truly in their own hands so it's time to live up to the privilege of pressure. -- Sandra Herrera